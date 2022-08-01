Barclays to close 10 more branches with 142 shutting forever in 2022 – is yours on the list?

Barclays to close 10 more bank branches. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Barclays has announced plans to close 10 more bank branches this year pushing the total closures of high street branches this year up to 142.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Banks say they are closing branches because a lack of footfall means it costs too much to keep many open.

They say Brits are using online banking more and physical branches less.

Some communities have been left with no bank branch at all.

A Barclays spokesperson said the closures "reflect the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking."

Adding: "We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.

"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences."

Here is the latest list of ten branches set to close later this year:

Ascot, November 3

Barry, November 2

Birmingham, November 3

Dolgellau, October 27

Esher, October 27

Hinckley, November 3

Lytham St Annes, November 3

Ormskirk, October 28

Southwick, October 28

Thetford, November 2

Further branches are set to close including:

Acocks Green, September 2

Alderley Edge, October 5

Alfreton, August 26

Banstead, September 28

Beeston, September 9

Billericay, August 24

Bletchley, September 2

Bridgnorth, August 26

Chesterfield, August 12

Chester-le-Street, August 12

Chorley, August 24

Chorlton-cum-Hardy, September 28

Clitheroe, September 21

Colwyn Bay, September 7

Congleton, September 16

Consett, September 21

Corby, August 10

Corringham, September 23

Coulsdon, October 7

Dunmow, August 19

Feltham, August 13

Finchley, September 21

Gainsborough, September 23

Guisborough, September 2

Havant, August 10

Haxby, October 5

Herne Bay, September 7

Histon, September 20

Holloway, August 25

Holt, December 9

Lampeter, August 23

Ledbury, October 5

Leek, September 23

Leigh, September 9

Leigh-on-Sea, September 9

Letchworth, September 30

London, October 7

London, September 29

Longton, August 18

Ludlow, August 26

Maldon, August 5

Market Drayton, October 6

Melton Mowbray, September 16

Middleton, August 5

Morpeth, September 14

Morriston, September 9

Nantwich, September 30

Newtown, September 23

Peterborough, August 5

Petersfield, August 12

Prestwich, August 12

Rickmansworth, September 16

Ripon, August 25

Royston, October 5

Rustington, September 2

Ryde, August 4

Saffron Walden, August 26

Selby, August 3

Sheerness, August 19

Shirley, September 7

Sidcup, August 12

Southgate Chase Side, August 18

Tavistock, September 23

Totton, September 16

Trowbridge, September 2

Wantage, October 5

Wells, August 12

Welshpool, September 16

Westerham, September 30

Whickham, September 2

Wisbech, September 2

It comes after Barclays reported a 24% drop in half-year profits to £3.7 billion after taking a mammoth hit from a US trading blunder and a charge to cover loan losses in the cost-of-living crisis.

The banking giant's profits for the six months to June 30 fell by more than expected - down from £4.9 billion a year ago - after it revealed a £1.5 billion estimated cost impact from the debacle in its structured products division.

Barclays also said it put aside £165 million for a potential fine for the error, which saw it sell more structured notes than it was allowed to under US rules, and is being scrutinised by regulators.

It said the impact of the trading mistake was softened by £758 million gain made on a hedge placed by Barclays against losses arising from the error.

This meant that, net of tax, the bottom-line charge relating to the US trading saga stood at £581 million, of which £341 million was taken in the second quarter.

The lender also revealed it put by £341 million for potential loan losses as the economic outlook has weakened due to soaring inflation.