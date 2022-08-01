Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Barclays to close 10 more branches with 142 shutting forever in 2022 – is yours on the list?
1 August 2022, 14:28
Barclays has announced plans to close 10 more bank branches this year pushing the total closures of high street branches this year up to 142.
Banks say they are closing branches because a lack of footfall means it costs too much to keep many open.
They say Brits are using online banking more and physical branches less.
Some communities have been left with no bank branch at all.
A Barclays spokesperson said the closures "reflect the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking."
Adding: "We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.
"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences."
Here is the latest list of ten branches set to close later this year:
- Ascot, November 3
- Barry, November 2
- Birmingham, November 3
- Dolgellau, October 27
- Esher, October 27
- Hinckley, November 3
- Lytham St Annes, November 3
- Ormskirk, October 28
- Southwick, October 28
- Thetford, November 2
Further branches are set to close including:
- Acocks Green, September 2
- Alderley Edge, October 5
- Alfreton, August 26
- Banstead, September 28
- Beeston, September 9
- Billericay, August 24
- Bletchley, September 2
- Bridgnorth, August 26
- Chesterfield, August 12
- Chester-le-Street, August 12
- Chorley, August 24
- Chorlton-cum-Hardy, September 28
- Clitheroe, September 21
- Colwyn Bay, September 7
- Congleton, September 16
- Consett, September 21
- Corby, August 10
- Corringham, September 23
- Coulsdon, October 7
- Dunmow, August 19
- Feltham, August 13
- Finchley, September 21
- Gainsborough, September 23
- Guisborough, September 2
- Havant, August 10
- Haxby, October 5
- Herne Bay, September 7
- Histon, September 20
- Holloway, August 25
- Holt, December 9
- Lampeter, August 23
- Ledbury, October 5
- Leek, September 23
- Leigh, September 9
- Leigh-on-Sea, September 9
- Letchworth, September 30
- London, October 7
- London, September 29
- Longton, August 18
- Ludlow, August 26
- Maldon, August 5
- Market Drayton, October 6
- Melton Mowbray, September 16
- Middleton, August 5
- Morpeth, September 14
- Morriston, September 9
- Nantwich, September 30
- Newtown, September 23
- Peterborough, August 5
- Petersfield, August 12
- Prestwich, August 12
- Rickmansworth, September 16
- Ripon, August 25
- Royston, October 5
- Rustington, September 2
- Ryde, August 4
- Saffron Walden, August 26
- Selby, August 3
- Sheerness, August 19
- Shirley, September 7
- Sidcup, August 12
- Southgate Chase Side, August 18
- Tavistock, September 23
- Totton, September 16
- Trowbridge, September 2
- Wantage, October 5
- Wells, August 12
- Welshpool, September 16
- Westerham, September 30
- Whickham, September 2
- Wisbech, September 2
It comes after Barclays reported a 24% drop in half-year profits to £3.7 billion after taking a mammoth hit from a US trading blunder and a charge to cover loan losses in the cost-of-living crisis.
The banking giant's profits for the six months to June 30 fell by more than expected - down from £4.9 billion a year ago - after it revealed a £1.5 billion estimated cost impact from the debacle in its structured products division.
Barclays also said it put aside £165 million for a potential fine for the error, which saw it sell more structured notes than it was allowed to under US rules, and is being scrutinised by regulators.
It said the impact of the trading mistake was softened by £758 million gain made on a hedge placed by Barclays against losses arising from the error.
This meant that, net of tax, the bottom-line charge relating to the US trading saga stood at £581 million, of which £341 million was taken in the second quarter.
The lender also revealed it put by £341 million for potential loan losses as the economic outlook has weakened due to soaring inflation.