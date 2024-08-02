Mystery as woman, 23, dies after being found with head injury on road in London

2 August 2024, 14:44

Police were called to Silverthorne Road
Police were called to Silverthorne Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 23-year-old woman has died from a head injury after being found on a road in south west London.

Police were called to reports of an injured woman on Silverthorne Road in Battersea at around 2.30am on Thursday.

She died in hospital after being found with a head injury.

Detectives have since launched an investigation into her death.

A Met spokesperson said: "Police have confirmed that a woman found injured in the road in South London has died.

"Police were called at 2.31am on Thursday, August 1, to reports of an injured woman on the road at Silverthorne Road, SW8.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. At the scene a woman, aged 23, was found with a head injury. She was taken by LAS to a South London hospital where she later died.

"Her next of kin have been informed. Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident."

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 710/01AUG

