Police prepare for ‘weekend of disorder’ as far-right told to ‘target mosques’ in at least eight UK towns and cities

Riots broke out in Southport on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Police across the country are preparing for a ‘weekend of disorder’ as far-right activists prepare to hold weekend rallies in at least eight UK towns and cities.

Posters shared on social media - including the encrypted messaging app Telegram - have called for ‘patriots’ to take action, the Times reports.

Other posters carried the phrase ‘enough is enough’, which was used during violent disorder earlier this week.

According to The Times, events are being planned in Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Middlesborough, Belfast, Bristol, and Hull.

Some far-right activists have even encouraged attendees to meet outside mosques.

Protest In Southport Sparked By Rumours Of Stabbing Suspect's Identity. Picture: Getty

Protest In Southport Sparked By Rumours Of Stabbing Suspect's Identity. Picture: Getty

A mosque in Southport was attacked on Tuesday night in violent disorder which erupted following the fatal stabbing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class.

Social media was rife with rumours about the suspect’s age, religion, and identity, with claiming he was a Muslim with a fake name.

Yesterday, the judge revealed the identity of the 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

On Wednesday, there was more unrest in London - with more than 100 people being arrested - while police vans were set on fire in Hartlepool and Manchester.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister called a press conference in which he vowed to stop the far-right from co-ordinating a ‘summer of riots’.

Speaking from No 10, Sir Keir Starmer said: “It’s not protest. It’s not legitimate. It’s crime. Violent disorder. “An assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice. So on behalf of the British people who expect their values and their security to be upheld, we will put a stop to it.

“These thugs are mobile. They move from community to community. We must have a policing response that can do the same. Shared intelligence. Wider deployment of facial recognition technology. And preventative action - criminal behaviour orders - to restrict their movements before they can board a train.”

He continued: “So far as the far right is concerned, this is co-ordinated, this is deliberate, this is not a protest that has got out of hand. It is a group of individuals who are absolutley bent on violence.

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

The PM said that the "violent disorder" was "clearly whipped up online," adding that "that is also a crime".

Addressing social media companies, he said: "It is happening on your premises and the law must be upheld everywhere."He said the government would take "all necessary action to keep our streets safe".

The PM announced "surge teams" would be used to combat far-right rallies where and when they happen.

Sir Keir said: "These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community."We must have a policing response that can do the same."

Speaking this morning, Home Office minister Lord Hanson told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I always say to anybody who is organising this, we will be watching you.

"If you are organising this now, we will be watching you.We have powers under existing legislation to stop you organising this now and to take action accordingly.