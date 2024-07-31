Live

Heartbroken families call for calm after ‘thugs with no respect’ hurl missiles at police in Southport riot

There were riots on the streets of Southport last night. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Heartbroken families in Southport have called for calm after a violent mob sparked a riot just an hour after a vigil for three girls who were killed in an attack on Monday.

Both the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said those carrying out ‘sickening’ violence would ‘face the full force of the law’.

The riots broke out on the streets of Southport after the three girls killed in the stabbing attack were named as Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Aguiar.

Eight more children were injured in the "ferocious" attack, five of whom in a critical condition in hospital, along with two adults.

Police said they are not treating the attack as terror-related, but that they were still unclear on the motive.

Officers said in a press conference on Monday that a 17-year-old suspect had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

