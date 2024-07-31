Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
Heartbroken families call for calm after ‘thugs with no respect’ hurl missiles at police in Southport riot
31 July 2024, 07:09 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 07:20
Heartbroken families in Southport have called for calm after a violent mob sparked a riot just an hour after a vigil for three girls who were killed in an attack on Monday.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Both the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said those carrying out ‘sickening’ violence would ‘face the full force of the law’.
The riots broke out on the streets of Southport after the three girls killed in the stabbing attack were named as Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Aguiar.
Eight more children were injured in the "ferocious" attack, five of whom in a critical condition in hospital, along with two adults.
Police said they are not treating the attack as terror-related, but that they were still unclear on the motive.
Officers said in a press conference on Monday that a 17-year-old suspect had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Follow our live coverage below
39 police officers were injured in a riot in Southport last night, which erupted just an hour after a vigil was held for those killed and injured in a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
- Riots erupted in Southport on Tuesday night, with the far-right EDL believed to be involved.
- Victims named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine
- The attack, which took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, has also left eight more hurt. Five of those children are in a critical condition
- Swift reacted saying "the horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously"
- Two adults, believed to be children's dance and yoga teachers, are also in a critical condition
- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and a knife has been seized at the scene
- Police do not think the attack was terror-related
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was heckled as he visited scene
Labour MP slams 'grifter' Nigel Farage
Jess Phillips, Labour MP and Home Office Minister, has called out Nigel Farage for his reaction to the Southport stabbings.
Reacting to the killings, Farage said on X: “The Prime Minister went to lay flowers and was heckled. It shows you how unhappy the public are with the state of law and order in our country.
“I have to say, there are one or two questions: was this guy being monitored by the security services? Some reports say he was, others less sure.
“The police say it’s a non-terror incident, just as they said the stabbing of an Army lieutenant colonel in uniform on the streets of Kent the other day was a non-terror incident.
“I just wonder whether the truth is being withheld from us. I don’t know the answer to that but I think it's a fair and legitimate question. What i do know is something is going horribly wrong in our once beautiful country.”
But Phillips claims Farage could have asked his questions 'had he bothered to turn up to Parliament and ask them.
She wrote: "Nigel Farage could yesterday have had the questions, he claims are unanswered, answered if he had bothered to turn up to parliament and ask them during the statement on the incidents in Southport.
"He didn't turn up, he grifted instead."
Local supermarket boarded up as riots flared
LBC's Alex Taylor is at the scene.
Southport clean-up begins after riots
The clean-up operation in Southport has begun after the Merseyside town was rocked by riots last night.
The violent riots began less than an hour after the vigil for three young girls who were killed in Monday's stabbing spree.
In total, 39 police officers were injured, with 27 going to hospital.
Violent protesters hurled missiles at the local mosque and at police as they chanted anti-Muslim slurs and abuse.
Southport resident fled hometown with young daughter after riots broke out
One Southport resident who lives near the mosque which was attacked has revealed how he took his partner and their young daughter out of the town last night due to the riots.
The man told MailOnline: "We just couldn't stay while this was going on and allow our daughter to witness it.
"This doesn't represent Southport - they're EDL thugs who are from Manchester and Liverpool who have just come here to cause trouble.
"They have no respect for a town that's grieving."
Number of injured police officers increases to 39
It was originally reported that 22 police officers had been injured in last night's riots, but this has now increased to 39.
27 were taken to hospital.
Welcome back to our live blog
Good morning.
Welcome back to our live coverage.
22 police officers injured in Southport riots
22 police officers were injured as riots erupted in Southport.
Police confirmed 11 were taken to hospital after rioters, believed to be connected to the far-right, clashed with emergency services.
Many Southport rioters not from the area, police say
In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Goss added: "The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.
"There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.
"We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time."
Humza Yousaf brands rioters 'scum'
Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has branded the rioters "far right ...scum."
He wrote on X: "Attacking mosques and chanting Islamaphobic abuse.
"Let's not pretend the far-right care one jot about children murdered in Southport.
"These thugs are scum who are exploiting the killing of children for their own bigoted ends.
"This is what happens when you appease the far-right."
Rioters will 'feel full force of the law', PM warns
Sir Keir Starmer has warned rioters will feel "the full force of the law" in the wake of the shocking scenes in Southport.
Taking to X, he said: The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.
"They deserve our support and our respect.
"Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.
"They will feel the full force of the law."