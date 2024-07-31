Live

Heartbroken families call for calm after ‘thugs with no respect’ hurl missiles at police in Southport riot

31 July 2024, 07:09 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 07:20

There were riots on the streets of Southport last night
There were riots on the streets of Southport last night. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Heartbroken families in Southport have called for calm after a violent mob sparked a riot just an hour after a vigil for three girls who were killed in an attack on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Both the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said those carrying out ‘sickening’ violence would ‘face the full force of the law’.

The riots broke out on the streets of Southport after the three girls killed in the stabbing attack were named as Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Aguiar.

Eight more children were injured in the "ferocious" attack, five of whom in a critical condition in hospital, along with two adults.

Police said they are not treating the attack as terror-related, but that they were still unclear on the motive.

Officers said in a press conference on Monday that a 17-year-old suspect had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Follow our live coverage below

39 police officers were injured in a riot in Southport last night, which erupted just an hour after a vigil was held for those killed and injured in a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

  • Riots erupted in Southport on Tuesday night, with the far-right EDL believed to be involved.
  • Victims named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine
  • The attack, which took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, has also left eight more hurt. Five of those children are in a critical condition
  • Swift reacted saying "the horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously"
  • Two adults, believed to be children's dance and yoga teachers, are also in a critical condition
  • A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and a knife has been seized at the scene
  • Police do not think the attack was terror-related
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was heckled as he visited scene

Labour MP slams 'grifter' Nigel Farage

Jess Phillips, Labour MP and Home Office Minister, has called out Nigel Farage for his reaction to the Southport stabbings. 

Reacting to the killings, Farage said on X: “The Prime Minister went to lay flowers and was heckled. It shows you how unhappy the public are with the state of law and order in our country.

“I have to say, there are one or two questions: was this guy being monitored  by the security services? Some reports say he was, others less sure. 

“The police say it’s a non-terror incident, just as they said the stabbing of an Army lieutenant colonel in uniform on the streets of Kent the other day was a non-terror incident. 

“I just wonder whether the truth is being withheld from us. I don’t know the answer to that but I think it's a fair and legitimate question. What i do know is something is going horribly wrong in our once beautiful country.”

But Phillips claims Farage could have asked his questions 'had he bothered to turn up to Parliament and ask them. 

She wrote: "Nigel Farage could yesterday have had the questions, he claims are unanswered, answered if he had bothered to turn up to parliament and ask them during the statement on the incidents in Southport. 

"He didn't turn up, he grifted instead."

Kieran Kelly

Local supermarket boarded up as riots flared

LBC's Alex Taylor is at the scene.

Kieran Kelly

Southport clean-up begins after riots

The clean-up operation in Southport has begun after the Merseyside town was rocked by riots last night. 

The violent riots began less than an hour after the vigil for three young girls who were killed in Monday's stabbing spree. 

In total, 39 police officers were injured, with 27 going to hospital. 

Violent protesters hurled missiles at the local mosque and at police as they chanted anti-Muslim slurs and abuse. 

Kieran Kelly

Southport resident fled hometown with young daughter after riots broke out

One Southport resident who lives near the mosque which was attacked has revealed how he took his partner and their young daughter out of the town last night due to the riots.

The man told MailOnline: "We just couldn't stay while this was going on and allow our daughter to witness it.

"This doesn't represent Southport - they're EDL thugs who are from Manchester and Liverpool who have just come here to cause trouble. 

"They have no respect for a town that's grieving."

Kieran Kelly

Number of injured police officers increases to 39

It was originally reported that 22 police officers had been injured in last night's riots, but this has now increased to 39. 

27 were taken to hospital. 

Kieran Kelly

Welcome back to our live blog

Good morning. 

Welcome back to our live coverage.

Kieran Kelly

22 police officers injured in Southport riots

22 police officers were injured as riots erupted in Southport.

Police confirmed 11 were taken to hospital after rioters, believed to be connected to the far-right, clashed with emergency services.

Henry Moore

Many Southport rioters not from the area, police say

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Goss added: "The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside. 

 "There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets. 

 "We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time."

Henry Moore

Humza Yousaf brands rioters 'scum'

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has branded the rioters "far right ...scum."

He wrote on X: "Attacking mosques and chanting Islamaphobic abuse.

"Let's not pretend the far-right care one jot about children murdered in Southport.

"These thugs are scum who are exploiting the killing of children for their own bigoted ends.

"This is what happens when you appease the far-right."

Henry Moore

Rioters will 'feel full force of the law', PM warns

Sir Keir Starmer has warned rioters will feel "the full force of the law" in the wake of the shocking scenes in Southport.

Taking to X, he said: The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.

"They deserve our support and our respect.

"Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.

"They will feel the full force of the law."

Henry Moore

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Junior doctors stage a rally in Whitehall outside Downing Street as they begin their latest strike over pay. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Junior doctors 'could strike again next year' despite 22% pay rise as union leader considers 'long sustained action'

Iran Mideast Tensions

Hamas says leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in air strike in Iran

Rachel Reeves speaks to The News Agents

‘We’re going to have to increase taxes’, says Reeves, but rules out rises to VAT, National Insurance and income tax

Freddie Flintoff was injured in 2022

‘It changed my life forever’: Freddie Flintoff breaks silence on horror car crash

India Landslides

At least 151 people killed in southern India landslides

Ismail Haniyeh

Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli strike in Tehran, says Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Groups of men were seen wielding machetes

Six arrested as ‘disorder’ erupts in Southend-on-Sea

Tom Dean (R), Duncan Scott (C-L), Matthew Richards (C-R) and James Guy (L) of Great Britain Team celebrate after winning gold in the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

Team GB retain relay title to win first swimming gold at Paris 2024

Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, left, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, right

Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges

A protestor raises his arms in front of tires on fire in Caracas, Venezuela, the day after the presidential election

Criticism mounts against Maduro in disputed Venezuelan vote

Election 2024 Trump Shooting

Secret Service deputy grilled in Senate over Trump assassination bid

Kyle Walker arriving at the Central Family Court in London.

Lauryn Goodman breaks silence after losing court battle with England star Kyle Walker

Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin gestures, smiling, as he stands in a defendant’s cubicle in a courtroom, prior to a hearing in Moscow

Jailed Kremlin critic moved to unknown location with other dissidents

People gather near a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon

Israel targets Hezbollah commander in strike on Beirut suburb

A firefighter tries to extinguish a forest fire at Keratea area, southeast of Athens, Greece

North Macedonia seeks EU help as wildfires spread across Balkans into Greece

US vice president Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff kiss during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, to light the menorah to celebrate Hanukkah

Trump says Kamala Harris ‘doesn’t like Jewish people’ in radio interview

Latest News

See more Latest News

Right-wing Israelis, one holding a Palestinian scarf, at a protest outside of the initial hearing in military court for nine Israeli soldiers over what a defence lawyer said were allegations of sexual

‘Sexual abuse’ probe fuels tension between Israeli military and hard-liners

Crowds gathered to remember the three children killed in the attack

Hundreds gather for Southport vigil to pay tribute to three children killed in knife attack
A sign at a Starbucks is displayed in Philadelphia, US

Starbucks reports quarterly sales fall as US and China customer traffic weakens

A destroyed statue of the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez lies next to its base in Valencia, Venezuela

Hugo Chavez statues toppled across Venezuela in post-election unrest

A police officer has suffered minor injuries and a police van has been set on fire after riots developed outside a mosque in Southport.

39 police officers injured and van set ablaze as riots erupt near where three girls were killed in Southport stabbing
Elders from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in south-eastern Montana listen to speakers during a session for survivors of government-sponsored Native American boarding schools, in Bozeman, Montana

Probe finds at least 973 Native American children died in abusive US schools

Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards 'splits from wife and moves out of family home' ahead of court appearance

Police say there are a number of casualties after a helicopter crashed into a building in Ireland

'Number of casualties' after helicopter crashes into building in Ireland

A man inspects a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Israel carries out strike on Beirut suburb after Golan Heights attack kills 12 children

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian coast guard pier in St John’s, Newfoundland

Hearing about deadly Titanic submersible implosion to take place in September

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit