Keir Starmer announces 'national violent disorder unit' after wave of riots sparked by Southport stabbings

A police unit is being set up to tackle violence across the UK follow the Southport stabbings. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has announced a new 'national violent disorder unit' in a crackdown on rioters after the Southport stabbings.

The Prime Minister called the Southport attack that left three girls dead "so inexplicably vile that fear is an understandable reaction".

But he condemned rioters who have since taken to the streets across the country.

Starmer hit out at the "tiny mindless minority" who have become violent over the past two nights, branding them "a gang of thugs".

He said that he was launching a "national capability" to tackle the thugs who "move from community to community", adding that the police should also be able to be work in an agile way.

"These people are showing our country exactly who they are," he said.

"Mosques targeted because they are mosques, flares thrown at the statue of Winston Churchill, a Nazi salute at the Cenotaph."

The Prime Minister said that their actions meant the people of Southport suffered twice.

Sir Keir Starmer meets with senior policing leaders following disorder in the wake of Southport stabbings

He added that Britain is "a country that will not allow understandable fear to curdle into division and hate in our communities, and that will not permit under any circumstances a breakdown in law and order on our streets."

Starmer said the riots were "not protest, it's not legitimate - it's crime, violent disorder, an assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice," vowing to put a stop to it.

The PM said that the "violent disorder" was "clearly whipped up online," adding that "that is also a crime".

Addressing social media companies, he said: "It is happening on your premises and the law must be upheld everywhere."

He said the government would take "all necessary action to keep our streets safe".

Caller Rose responds to Southport-related protests

More than 100 people were arrested in London last night following a far-right protest in Whitehall, with further unrest in Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot.

On Tuesday night, an angry mob took to the streets of Southport after a vigil to remember victims of the mass stabbing at the workshop attended by 25 children.

False claims online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat had sparked riots across Southport on Tuesday night, despite pleas from the mother of one of the victims for calm.

This story is being updated