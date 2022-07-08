Breaking News

Keir Starmer cleared of breaching lockdown rules after Beergate probe

Sir Keir Starmer, pictured at Wimbledon yesterday with his wife Victoria, will not be fined over 'Beergate'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not be issued with any fixed penalty notices and face no further action over 'Beergate,' Durham police have confirmed.

Police launched an inquiry into a campaign event held at a Labour MP's office in April last year when some pandemic rules were still in place.

Labour leader Sir Keir and deputy leader Ms Rayner both committed to resigning if they were issued with a fixed penalty notice, like Boris Johnson was.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham.

"The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer."

Sir Keir Starmer has been cleared over the Beergate probe. Picture: Supplied

Sir Keir maintained throughout that the gathering was merely a break during campaigning for a local election, with activists stopping to eat and drink.

Police said the Labour leader has "no case to answer" over the gathering on April 30 2021 where he was filmed drinking from a bottle in a room with others.

Angela Rayner will also not be fined over 'Beergate'. Picture: Alamy

Durham Police said in a statement today: "Following the emergence of significant new information, an investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary into a gathering at the Miners’ Hall, in Redhills, Durham on 30th April 2021.

"That investigation has now concluded. A substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence was obtained which identified the 17 participants and their activities during that gathering.

Sir Keir Starmer will not face any further action over the gathering in April last year. Picture: Alamy

"Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

"Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken. The investigation has been thorough, detailed and proportionate."

The force said it would not name anyone present at the gathering but said all individuals under investigation have been informed of the development through their lawyers.

Beergate: Timeline

- April 30 2021

Sir Keir is videoed drinking a bottle of beer at the offices of Durham Labour MP Mary Foy. He and colleagues order a takeaway curry for their evening meal. He is in the North East to campaign ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.

- May 2 2021

The Sun runs a 100-word story and photo on page 2, headlined "Starmer beer quiz", saying the Labour leader was mixing with party workers indoors. Labour says he was "in the workplace". The story is not widely followed up.

- January 15 2022

The story re-emerges as Sir Keir is branded a "hypocrite" on the front page of the Daily Mail. The paper claims double standards as he had repeatedly lambasted the Prime Minister over the Partygate rule breaches in Downing Street.

- February 7 2022

Durham Police announce they will take no further action after investigating allegations that the gathering in April 2021 breached lockdown regulations. The force said it did not believe an offence had been established in relation to the rules at the time.

- April 12 2022

The Metropolitan Police announce that Boris Johnson, his wife and the Chancellor will be handed fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus rules in Downing Street on the Prime Minister's 56th birthday in June 2020.

- April 22 2022

North West Durham Tory MP Richard Holden writes to Durham's chief constable asking her to look at the allegations surrounding Sir Keir again, taking into account the Met's tests for the level of regulation breaches.

- May 6 2022

Following a series of stories in the media, which included claims about the size of the takeaway order and the fact that deputy leader Ms Rayner was also there on the night, Durham Police announce they will reopen their investigation after receiving "significant new information". The Labour leader says he is confident there was no breach of the rules.

- May 9 2022

Sir Keir announces he will step down if he is handed a fixed penalty notice, saying "those who make the rules must follow them". Ms Rayner says she will also resign if she is fined.

- May 31 2022

Labour says Sir Keir and Ms Rayner have been handed questionnaires by Durham Police as part of their inquiries.

- July 8 2022

