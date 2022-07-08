Breaking News

Keir Starmer cleared of breaching lockdown rules after Beergate probe

8 July 2022, 12:34 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 13:08

Sir Keir Starmer, pictured at Wimbledon yesterday with his wife Victoria, will not be fined over 'Beergate'
Sir Keir Starmer, pictured at Wimbledon yesterday with his wife Victoria, will not be fined over 'Beergate'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not be issued with any fixed penalty notices and face no further action over 'Beergate,' Durham police have confirmed.

Police launched an inquiry into a campaign event held at a Labour MP's office in April last year when some pandemic rules were still in place.

Labour leader Sir Keir and deputy leader Ms Rayner both committed to resigning if they were issued with a fixed penalty notice, like Boris Johnson was.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham.

"The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer."

Sir Keir Starmer has been cleared over the Beergate probe
Sir Keir Starmer has been cleared over the Beergate probe. Picture: Supplied

Sir Keir maintained throughout that the gathering was merely a break during campaigning for a local election, with activists stopping to eat and drink.

Police said the Labour leader has "no case to answer" over the gathering on April 30 2021 where he was filmed drinking from a bottle in a room with others.

Angela Rayner will also not be fined over 'Beergate'
Angela Rayner will also not be fined over 'Beergate'. Picture: Alamy

Durham Police said in a statement today: "Following the emergence of significant new information, an investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary into a gathering at the Miners’ Hall, in Redhills, Durham on 30th April 2021.

"That investigation has now concluded. A substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence was obtained which identified the 17 participants and their activities during that gathering.

Sir Keir Starmer will not face any further action over the gathering in April last year
Sir Keir Starmer will not face any further action over the gathering in April last year. Picture: Alamy

"Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

"Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken. The investigation has been thorough, detailed and proportionate."

The force said it would not name anyone present at the gathering but said all individuals under investigation have been informed of the development through their lawyers.

Beergate: Timeline

- April 30 2021

Sir Keir is videoed drinking a bottle of beer at the offices of Durham Labour MP Mary Foy. He and colleagues order a takeaway curry for their evening meal. He is in the North East to campaign ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.

- May 2 2021

The Sun runs a 100-word story and photo on page 2, headlined "Starmer beer quiz", saying the Labour leader was mixing with party workers indoors. Labour says he was "in the workplace". The story is not widely followed up.

- January 15 2022

The story re-emerges as Sir Keir is branded a "hypocrite" on the front page of the Daily Mail. The paper claims double standards as he had repeatedly lambasted the Prime Minister over the Partygate rule breaches in Downing Street.

- February 7 2022

Durham Police announce they will take no further action after investigating allegations that the gathering in April 2021 breached lockdown regulations. The force said it did not believe an offence had been established in relation to the rules at the time.

- April 12 2022

The Metropolitan Police announce that Boris Johnson, his wife and the Chancellor will be handed fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus rules in Downing Street on the Prime Minister's 56th birthday in June 2020.

- April 22 2022

North West Durham Tory MP Richard Holden writes to Durham's chief constable asking her to look at the allegations surrounding Sir Keir again, taking into account the Met's tests for the level of regulation breaches.

- May 6 2022

Following a series of stories in the media, which included claims about the size of the takeaway order and the fact that deputy leader Ms Rayner was also there on the night, Durham Police announce they will reopen their investigation after receiving "significant new information". The Labour leader says he is confident there was no breach of the rules.

- May 9 2022

Sir Keir announces he will step down if he is handed a fixed penalty notice, saying "those who make the rules must follow them". Ms Rayner says she will also resign if she is fined.

- May 31 2022

Labour says Sir Keir and Ms Rayner have been handed questionnaires by Durham Police as part of their inquiries.

- July 8 2022

Durham Police say they will not issue fines. A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham.

"The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland

Shark spotted off the Welsh coast

Moment 12ft shark seen lurking in waist-deep water off Welsh beach

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'

Holidaymakers who walk through the streets of Sorrento topless or in a bikini will face large fines

Bikini ban at Italy’s Sorrento resort could land holidaymakers with £425 fine

Angela Rayner said she wants direct action for Boris Johnson to leave No10

Labour Party wants 'direct action' to get Boris out of No10, says Angela Rayner

Education Sec says Boris should stay until new PM found

Education Sec: Boris should stay until new PM found as it is 'not in our constitution'

'Bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

'Hounds of hell unleashed' as 'bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe fights for life after being shot in 'chest and neck'

The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year

UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain

There are fears the government could be left in paralysis if Boris Johnson remains as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen

Govt 'paralysed' as Boris vows to remain in No10 until new PM chosen

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt
Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed against her conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell launches appeal against sex trafficking conviction

Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

James Caan has died

Hollywood legend and The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

Latest News

See more Latest News

The mother of Baby P has reportedly been freed from prison

Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years
Four prominent MPs are believed to have so confirmed they will not run.

Raab, Gove and Hancock rule themselves out as Tory race for No10 begins
MPs have slammed Boris Johnson

MPs launch scathing attack on Boris for lack of remorse in 'strange' resignation speech
Boris Johnson quit as PM and a successor will be appointed in due course

'Them's the breaks' Boris Johnson quits 'best job in the world' after Tory revolt
Tory MPs continue to quit as resignations hit 53

Zahawi turns on PM after being named Chancellor as wave of ministers quit government
Watchdog report EasyJet to CAA over flight cancelations

EasyJet face legal threat after passengers 'abandoned' abroad after flights axed
Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove on Wednesday night after he called for the Prime Minister to step down

Boris' last stand: Gove sacked in revenge reshuffle as Cabinet calls for PM to go
Watch the moment police officers dressed as builders arrest suspect during covert operation

Watch the moment police dressed as builders arrest suspect during covert operation
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

British Airways has cancelled over 10,000 more flights

Over 10,000 more flights scrapped by BA amid worsening airport crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London