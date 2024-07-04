Benidorm police warn holidaymakers over little known safety rule on local beaches as 'SOS' issued

Benidorm police have warned holidaymakers to respect thin blue lines at the beach. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A popular holiday destination in Spain has introduced a new rule at its beaches amid safety concerns - following the issuing of an 'SOS'.

Despite being a top holiday destination for Brits looking for some sun, Spain has plenty of little-known beach rules.

According to Sur in English, Benidorm police have warned holidaymakers to respect thin blue lines on the sand.

The pieces of blue rope are connected to wooden poles, creating a separation between groups of beach-goers.

The separated areas form corridors, which are meant to uphold safety rules.

Holidaymakers at Levante Beach in Benidorm. Picture: Getty

Local Police issued an "SOS" to holidaymakers encouraging them to respect the lines to increase safety, earlier this week.

The walkways between the ropes allow for emergency services to access the beach with ease.

In a post uploaded on Facebook, Benidorm Local Police wrote: "Respect these blue lines. They are transit and evacuation corridors. Enjoy the beach safely."

🙏 Respeta estas líneas azules 🔹🔹🔹🔹 🆘 Son pasillos de tránsito y evacuación 👮🚓🚑 😄 Disfruta de la playa con seguridad. #benidormesseguridadciudadana #benidorm #AyuntamientoBenidorm Posted by Policía Local Benidorm on Monday, July 1, 2024