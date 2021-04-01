Bet365 boss earned £469 million in one year

Bet365 boss Denise Coates was paid £469 million last year. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The boss of gambling firm Bet365 has reportedly earned £469 million in the past 12 months - thought to be one of the biggest packages in UK history.

Denise Coates, 53, is said to have gained a £421 million salary in 2020, along with £48 million in dividends - thought to be one of the biggest packages in UK corporate history and over 20,000 times higher than the average pay for a Bet365 customer service advisor.

She founded the online gambling company in the early 2000s in Stoke-on-Trent after spotting the potential of internet betting to revolutionise the industry.

The company said the arrangements were "appropriate and fair".

The salary is a significant hike on the basic wage of almost £277 million that she took home in the year ending March 2019, when she was comfortably the highest-paid boss in the country.

Bet365 was founded in the early 2000s in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: PA Images

Ms Coates, Bet365's joint chief executive, was the country's largest taxpayer for the second year running, according to the last annual Sunday Times Tax List.

She and her family, who are worth £7.166 billion, had a tax liability of £573 million last year.

Ms Coates has previously used the company's annual report to highlight her charity work.

In the year up to the end of March 2019 she donated £85 million from the business's coffers to the Denise Coates Foundation, up from £75 million the year before.