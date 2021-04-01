Bet365 boss earned £469 million in one year

1 April 2021, 07:11

Bet365 boss Denise Coates was paid £469 million last year
Bet365 boss Denise Coates was paid £469 million last year. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The boss of gambling firm Bet365 has reportedly earned £469 million in the past 12 months - thought to be one of the biggest packages in UK history.

Denise Coates, 53, is said to have gained a £421 million salary in 2020, along with £48 million in dividends - thought to be one of the biggest packages in UK corporate history and over 20,000 times higher than the average pay for a Bet365 customer service advisor.

She founded the online gambling company in the early 2000s in Stoke-on-Trent after spotting the potential of internet betting to revolutionise the industry.

READ MORE: Markets subdued over increased Covid rates in Europe

READ MORE: Free summer staycation cruises for key workers

The company said the arrangements were "appropriate and fair".

The salary is a significant hike on the basic wage of almost £277 million that she took home in the year ending March 2019, when she was comfortably the highest-paid boss in the country.

Bet365 was founded in the early 2000s in Stoke-on-Trent
Bet365 was founded in the early 2000s in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: PA Images

Ms Coates, Bet365's joint chief executive, was the country's largest taxpayer for the second year running, according to the last annual Sunday Times Tax List.

She and her family, who are worth £7.166 billion, had a tax liability of £573 million last year.

READ MORE: Sales drop by nearly a fifth at Boots as Covid weighs on retailers

Ms Coates has previously used the company's annual report to highlight her charity work.

In the year up to the end of March 2019 she donated £85 million from the business's coffers to the Denise Coates Foundation, up from £75 million the year before.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson's most senior black adviser Samuel Kasumu has stood down from his role

PM's most senior black adviser quits Downing Street amid race report backlash
Detectives are confident the victim is 23-year-old Reece Young

Man stabbed to death in south London as people gathered for vigil for another fatal knife attack
California shooting

Child among four dead in shooting at California office building
Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan holds placards as he arrives at a court in Hong Kong

Seven convicted in Hong Kong over 2019 pro-democracy protests
Scores of students protested at Pimlico Academy

Pimlico Academy: Head backs down over 'racist' uniform rules and union jack
George Floyd Officer Trial

Murder charge ex-officer told onlooker that Floyd was ‘probably on something’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The race report is a political hit job on Black Lives Matter, argues caller

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'
UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief
David Lammy caller: People who think the UK isn't racist are 'having a laugh'

David Lammy caller: People who think the UK isn't racist are 'having a laugh'
Dr Samir Shah is a member of the commission told LBC there's a whole range of reasons that racial disparity exists

Racism is 'diminishing', co-author of UK race report tells LBC
The caller was speaking to LBC after a report on race and ethnic disparities in the UK was published.

David Lammy caller says people who deny racism in the UK are 'having a laugh'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London