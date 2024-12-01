Police fail to find bike stolen outside Scotland Yard, as officers close case despite tracker

Anti-crime campaigner Dr Lawrence Newport left the bike outside of Scotland Yard with a tracking device attached. Picture: Lawrence Newport

By Alice Padgett

An anti-crime campaigner has claimed "theft has become legal in Britain", after police failed to find a bike that was stolen outside Scotland Yard.

Officers closed anti-crime campaigner Dr Lawrence Newport's bike theft case after 24 hours, despite an AirTag tracking device providing its location.

After the £150 second-hand bike was stolen, Dr Newport called the police on 101 to report the theft. He also gave them its location using the tracker.

But the next day, Dr Newport received a text from the police saying: "At this time the case will be closed pending evidence coming to light that will support an investigation.”

The bike was left in view of Parliament and Scotland Yard, covered by CCTV.

Dr Newport took to X claiming that the "Government has given up and police can't focus on rampant theft."

We left a bike with GPS trackers somewhere we assumed it would be safe...



Right outside Scotland Yard.



It was quickly stolen.



Police didn't check CCTV, couldn't go to a "moving" GPS signal or one at an address



Government has given up and police can't focus on rampant theft. pic.twitter.com/RQdOo13Sp8 — Dr Lawrence Newport (@pursuitofprog) December 1, 2024

In his video he added that police are "stretched to breaking point".

He claimed that due to dwindling police resources, "theft has become legal in Britain."

Dr Newport's 'Crush Crime Campaign' claims that 90% of bike thefts in the UK go unsolved.

It also claims that 'just 10% of offenders are responsible for at least half of all crime in Britain'.

Newport added at the end of the video that after police were contacted by a newspaper about his case, they reopened the investigation.

The CCTV footage of the incident will be reviewed.

Police have long warned of being overstretched amid funding pressures.

