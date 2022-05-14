Boris Becker 'confident' he will be out of jail and deported to Germany by Christmas

Boris Becker at Southwark Crown Court with his partner Lilian. Right, aged 17 lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 1985. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Tennis star Boris Becker could be released from jail in November and deported to Germany where he will serve a "more lenient" sentence.

The disgraced former sportsman was jailed in April for over two years for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

But under the Government’s Early Removal Scheme, Becker could be sent to Germany in November after serving just seven-and-a-half months behind bars.

The Home Office have the power to deport foreign nationals serving prison sentences longer than 12 months "at the earliest opportunity" on the basis it is deemed "conducive to the public good".

If Becker is deported to Germany in November, he may be allowed out on licence before Christmas with Germany known for having a "more lenient justice system".

"He’s very confident he’ll be back in Germany well before Christmas," a source told The Sun.

"He believes he would be out on licence there by Christmas as they have a much more lenient justice system."

The six-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Majorca, Spain.

He also transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including to Ms Becker and to his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.

The father-of-four was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt, between June 21 and October 3 2017.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was acquitted of a further 20 counts, including nine counts of failing to hand over trophies and medals from his tennis career.

Becker's barrister Jonathan Laidlaw QC said the tennis star's "fall from grace" was "the most public humiliation".

"Boris Becker has literally nothing and there is also nothing to show for what was the most glittering of sporting careers and that is correctly termed as nothing short of a tragedy," he said.

"These proceedings have destroyed his career entirely and ruined any further prospect of earning an income.

"His reputation is in tatters.

"He will not be able to find work and will have to rely on the charity of others if he is to survive."