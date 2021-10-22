Boris Johnson uses £2.6m briefing room... to watch James Bond film

Boris Johnson, right, pictured in the briefing room where he watched the James Bond film last night. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Downing Street has admitted Boris Johnson used his White House-style press briefing room, which cost the taxpayer £2.6m, to watch the new James Bond film with staff.

The room was originally intended to house American-inspired televised press briefings hosted by former press secretary Allegra Stratton.

However, the plans were scrapped in April, prompting Labour to label the room a "pointless vanity project".

Since then, it has been used for private briefings with journalists, as well as a handful of government press conferences.

The £2.6m briefing room is used for occasional press conferences and private briefings with journalists. Picture: Getty

It is understood Mr Johnson attended the screening of No Time To Die in the briefing room – which is in 9 Downing Street – after hours last night.

A Number 10 spokesman said today: "Yesterday the prime minister met with Pinewood Studios, Universal Pictures, Eon Productions and the BFI to congratulate them on the success of the latest James Bond instalment – a testament to the talent of British creative industry.

"An evening film screening took place for staff, who made voluntary donations, with all proceeds going to Sarcoma UK."

It was said all installation costs were met by the companies involved, and that similar screenings have happened previously.