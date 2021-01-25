Government will 'look at potential' of easing lockdown measures within weeks - PM

Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at Barnet Football Club. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Government will look at the "potential" of relaxing some lockdown measures before mid-February, Boris Johnson has said.

It came as the Prime Minister hailed the success of the UK’s vaccination programme, after a record-breaking 491,970 people were injected in a single day over the weekend.

The latest Government figures show more than 6.3 million people across the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine.

During a visit to a vaccination site at Barnet Football Club in north London, Mr Johnson said the Government will be "looking at the potential of relaxing some measures" before mid-February.

It comes despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying the Government is a "long, long, long way off" being able to lift lockdown restrictions while case numbers are so high.

It is also unclear whether the Prime Minister was referring specifically to schools or talking about the wider lockdown.

Mr Johnson also warned against “having a premature relaxation and then another big surge of infection”.

He said: "I do think now this massive achievement has been made of rolling out this vaccination programme, I think people want to see us making sure we don't throw that away by having a premature relaxation and then another big surge of infection.”

