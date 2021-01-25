Government will 'look at potential' of easing lockdown measures within weeks - PM

25 January 2021, 11:24 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 11:30

Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at Barnet Football Club
Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at Barnet Football Club. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Government will look at the "potential" of relaxing some lockdown measures before mid-February, Boris Johnson has said.

It came as the Prime Minister hailed the success of the UK’s vaccination programme, after a record-breaking 491,970 people were injected in a single day over the weekend.

The latest Government figures show more than 6.3 million people across the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine.

During a visit to a vaccination site at Barnet Football Club in north London, Mr Johnson said the Government will be "looking at the potential of relaxing some measures" before mid-February.

It comes despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying the Government is a "long, long, long way off" being able to lift lockdown restrictions while case numbers are so high.

It is also unclear whether the Prime Minister was referring specifically to schools or talking about the wider lockdown.

Mr Johnson also warned against “having a premature relaxation and then another big surge of infection”.

He said: "I do think now this massive achievement has been made of rolling out this vaccination programme, I think people want to see us making sure we don't throw that away by having a premature relaxation and then another big surge of infection.”

More follows...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine

Workers found dead in China mine explosion

The India-China border in India's Ladakh area

Indian and Chinese soldiers clash again along disputed border
A Covid-19 testing centre is set on fire in Urk

Coronavirus curfew rioting condemned by Dutch politicians

Bobi Wine

Ugandan judge orders Bobi Wine to be freed from house arrest

A woman is arrested in Moscow

EU debates response to Navalny arrest and mass protests in Russia
Brazil protester

Thousands protest against Brazilian president’s handling of pandemic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?
Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller warned LBC listeners of the impact the lockdown was having on children

Headteacher warns lockdown has 'trashed the prospects of an entire generation'
The Wandsworth resident was hit with the £150 fine

Outraged resident tells LBC council snooped in his rubbish then fined him £150
Judge Rinder: Labour's failures on antisemitism 'deeply frightening'

Judge Rinder: Rise of antisemitism is 'deeply frightening'

Brexit fuelling appetite for breakup of United Kingdom, expert suggests

Brexit fuelling calls for breakup of United Kingdom, expert suggests
David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London