Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela for secret talks with president Nicolas Maduro

By Emma Soteriou

Former PM Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela in February for a secret meeting with President Nicolas Maduro.

Mr Johnson travelled to Venezuela for the meeting by private jet while on holiday in the Caribbean - he was there for less than 24 hours.

The pair discussed the war in Ukraine amid concerns that Venezuela could supply weapons to Russia, according to the Sunday Times.

He is also said to have addressed conditions for normalising relations with the UK.

It comes after Mr Maduro was re-elected in 2018 after judges banned his primary opponents from competing, plunging the country into a severe political and economic crisis.

Most opposition parties refused to recognise the election results and challenged Mr Maduro's rule by creating an interim government.

There has since been growing international pressure for Venezuela to hold a free and fair election.

A spokesman for the former PM said: "Boris Johnson met Venezuelan government officials with active support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the knowledge of the foreign secretary, in order to emphasise the need for Venezuela to embrace a proper democratic process.

"He repeatedly made clear there can be no hope of normalisation in relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbours.

"He also set out the case for the cause of Ukrainian victory to the government of Venezuela."

The spokesman added that the trip came at "no cost to the UK taxpayer nor the Venezuelan government".

A Foreign Office source added: "It was a private visit but Boris texted the Foreign Secretary on the way."