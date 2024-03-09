Sunak to pledge benefits squeeze to fund election pledge to scrap national insurance for good

9 March 2024, 20:14 | Updated: 9 March 2024, 20:25

Rishi Sunak will squeeze benefits to help scrap national insurance as part of his election offer to voters.
Rishi Sunak will squeeze benefits to help scrap national insurance as part of his election offer to voters.

By Chay Quinn

Rishi Sunak will squeeze benefits to help scrap national insurance as part of his election offer to voters.

The Prime Minister said he wants to make "significant progress" towards eliminating the tax during the next parliament if his party remains in power for a comeback fifth consecutive election victory.

Mr Sunak set out his intention to consult on new plans to reduce working-age benefits "to make sure that we can sustainably keep cutting taxes" in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his Budget to set out a 2p cut in national insurance from April with a vague promise to eventually deliver a simpler tax system by eventually getting rid of it altogether.

Mr Sunak stressed his commitment to ending the "unnecessarily complex" system of having both income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs).

London, UK. 10th Jan, 2024. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, leaves Number 10 to go to Parliament for Prime Ministers Questions. He will face Sir Keir Starmer across the despatch box. Credit: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 10th Jan, 2024. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, leaves Number 10 to go to Parliament for Prime Ministers Questions.

"All that money ultimately goes into the same pot to fund public services. So ... our long-term ambition is to end that unfairness, to keep cutting NICs until it's gone, because that is the best way to reward hard work, simplify the tax system, and build the kind of society that I think is right," he said.

The aspiration to end the double taxation of work by scrapping national insurance was attacked as an unfunded promise by Labour, which pointed out it would cost the Exchequer around £46 billion.

The head of the respected independent Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, Paul Johnson, said the pledge was "not worth the paper it's written on unless accompanied by some sense of how it will be funded".

But Mr Sunak said: "We've cut NICs by a third in two events over six months. So that demonstrates we are delivering and we can go further, though it's important that we stick to the plan and then we can make significant progress towards that goal in the next parliament."

A key to funding this pledge could be cutting the welfare bill, which is set to rise from £261.5 billion in 2022-23 to £360.1 billion in 2028-29 according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The United Kingdom's (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt poses for photographs as he leaves 11 Downing Street
The United Kingdom's (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt poses for photographs as he leaves 11 Downing Street.

Mr Sunak said: "We now have almost 2.5 million working-age people who have been signed off as unfit to work or even look for work or think about working and I don't think that's right.

"We now sign off three times as many people to be out of work than we did a decade ago. That just doesn't strike me as a system that's working properly."

The 2p cut in national insurance, which follows a similar measure in November, appears to have done little to revive Tory election hopes.

Campaigners have long asked for NICs to be scrapped - arguing that it is a "double taxation"
Campaigners have long asked for NICs to be scrapped - arguing that it is a "double taxation".

An Opinium poll put Labour 16 points ahead, with Sir Keir Starmer's party on 41% and the Tories on 25%.

The survey of 2,054 UK adults from March 6 to 8 found 38% thought it was a bad Budget, while only 18% rated it as good and 44% were not sure.

The April timing of the national insurance cut has fuelled speculation about a May general election, but Mr Sunak, whose working assumption is for an election in the second half of 2024, said: "I stand exactly by what I said at the beginning of the year on timing."

