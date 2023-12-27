Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at west London school

27 December 2023, 13:31 | Updated: 27 December 2023, 14:30

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a school in west London on Wednesday.

Ten fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to the London Oratory School on Seagrave Road in Fulham at 10.11am.

An atrium was alight in the four-storey building, the London fire brigade said, but the fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported.

The Met said the teenager was arrested at around 11.15am and remains in custody.

"Police are at the scene of a fire at a school in Seagrave Road SW6 this morning, Wednesday, 27 December," a spokesman said.

"Officers responded with LAS and LFB.There are not believed to be any injuries.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Fire Brigade statement following Fulham fire

"At around 11:15hrs a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson and taken into custody.

"A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.

"Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area at this time."

The London Ambulance Service urged residents to close their windows.

Posting on X, the ambulance service said: "We have an incident response officer and hazardous area response team on standby at the fire in Fulham.

"Please avoid the area if possible and close your windows if you live nearby."

