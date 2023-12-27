Father of speedboat killer victim demands he reveals daughter's final moments or stay behind bars

Jack Shepherd was convicted of Charlotte's manslaughter. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The father of a woman who died after being thrown from a boat on the Thames has urged for her killer to be kept behind bars until he reveals the truth of her final moments.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Shepherd was on a first date with Charlotte Brown when his craft sank on the river in London in 2015.

She died from cold water immersion in the tragedy and cowardly Shepherd fled to Georgia before his trial.

He even blamed her for the incident, saying she was in control at the time - though he was eventually jailed for six years for manslaughter by gross negligence in April 2019.

The business consultant could, however, be freed as early as January.

Graham Brown, Charlotte's father, has now said he should remain in jail until he reveals "the truth" about the final moments when his daughter died.

Charlotte was killed in a speedboat crash. Picture: PA

Graham Brown, left, has called on Shepherd to "tell the truth". Picture: Alamy

"The only one who knows what really happened is Shepherd," the 60-year-old told The Mirror.

"We want to know what happened. But evil men like this who do these sorts of things never admit or tell anyone.

"He will never admit it, I know he won't. He will say it's not his fault.

Read more: Family of gunman who wounded man in Dublin steakhouse shooting asks for £6,000 for funeral costs in online fundraiser

"In my mind he murdered my daughter and should be doing a proper life sentence. He shouldn't be released until he tells us what he did."

Shepherd had drank heavily, and took Charlotte to the Shard for dinner before using a boat he had bought from Gumtree to pass Parliament at night. He'd tried the same routine with ten other women before.

Footage showed how he was speeding down the river on the defective 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO as Charlotte screamed he was "going so fast".

Shepherd's speedboat crashed on the Thames, killing Charlotte. Picture: PA

He smashed into a log near Wandsworth Bridge, flipping the craft over. Charlotte died from cold water immersion.

"She was Mrs Sensible, she was not reckless. She had not been on a speedboat, I believe she thought it was going to be a toddle up the Thames," Mr Brown said.

"I'm sure she had no idea that he was going to put his foot down.

Read more: Storm Gerrit batters Britain as Met Office warns of floods, power cuts and disruption to post-Christmas travel

Shepherd handed himself in after fleeing to Georgia. Picture: Alamy

"Charlotte would never have driven that boat. Even if she had, it’s the equivalent to being on a flight and the pilot telling you to land the plane.

"If the plane crashes, whose fault is that? He owed Charlotte a duty of care. He was totally reckless."

Shepherd was spoken to by police but then fled for Georgia, even marrying and having a child.

His partner, a model and TV journalist called Maiko Tchanturidze, convinced himself to hand himself in.

He had already been convicted of manslaughter in his absence in 2018.