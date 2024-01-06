Boy, 16, appears in court charged with murdering teenager Harry Pitman minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve

6 January 2024, 13:00

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill
Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering Harry Pitman on New Year's Eve.

Harry, 16, was at Primrose Hill in London just before midnight when he was stabbed to death.

The teenager, from Westminster, who has been charged cannot be named for legal reasons. He also faces a charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Saturday and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Harry was killed shortly before midnight at the park, which is a popular spot to view central London.

Thousands are thought to have gathered there to see the New Year's fireworks display.

Officers have been combing through the park since the killing.

Harry was stabbed to death just minutes before midnight
Harry was stabbed to death just minutes before midnight. Picture: Handout

Lisa Ramsarran, the deputy chief Crown prosecutor for the CPS London Homicide Team, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday. He has been bailed.

Three other teenagers - aged 18, 16 and 15 - were arrested but told they will not face any further action.

Harry's heartbroken grandfather Derek Pitman described the moment the boy's father Neil told him about his death.

Officers have combed through Primrose Hill
Officers have combed through Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy

"He was just saying "no, no, no it can't be true" over and over and then he said Harry's been stabbed. He's dead," he said.

Mr Pitman told reporters: "Harry's dinner was waiting for him, laid out on the table, with his mother unable to stop crying, repeatedly saying 'he hasn't had his dinner'."

A vigil was held for Harry in north London on Tuesday night.

Family members attended the event at Downhills Park, some 200 yards from their home in Tottenham.

