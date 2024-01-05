Two teenage boys arrested for murder after Harry Pitman, 16, stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Harry Pitman. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year-old Harry Pitman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old, who attended a police station on Thursday, are being held in custody, officers said.

Harry, 16, was stabbed after a "spontaneous" fight in the north London park, which is known for its views of the city. He had travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the New Year fireworks with friends.

There was no gang or racial element to the attack, police said, despite Harry's sister claiming that he was targeted because of his race.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a fast-paced investigation and my team is working around the clock to identify those responsible.

Read more: 'Spontaneous fight' between strangers led to Harry Pitman's New Year's Eve stabbing, police say as they hunt two boys

Read more: Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Harry Pitman in New Year's Eve stabbing at London's Primrose Hill

Police on Primrose Hil. Picture: Alamy

"This is clearly a significant development and we are keeping Harry's family informed.

"Our inquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn't know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence.

"Despite having made arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images.

"I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, the response from the public has been exceptional. Please continue to come forward if you can help."

Ange Postecoglou pays tribute after death of Tottenham fan Harry Pitman

Three male teenagers earlier arrested in connection with the murder - aged 16, 15 and 18 - were released on bail pending further inquiries.

Harry died just 20 minutes before revellers on the hill cheered in the New Year.

Police said thousands would have been there.

His heartbroken grandfather Derek Pitman described the moment Harry's father Neil told him his boy had been killed.

"He was just saying 'no, no, no it can't be true' over and over and then he said 'Harry's been stabbed. He's dead,'" he said.

"Harry's dinner was waiting for him, laid out on the table, with his mother unable to stop crying, repeatedly saying 'he hasn't had his dinner'."