Boy, 15, charged with attempted murder after shooting near Suffolk school

8 September 2020, 21:58 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 23:20

Police officers at the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave
Police officers at the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a pupil was shot near a school in Suffolk.

Officers were called just after 8.40am on Monday to reports that a teenage boy had been shot in Kesgrave, as he was walking to school.

The victim, also aged 15, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition. Police are treating it as an isolated incident.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear via video link before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A long barrelled gun was recovered earlier on Tuesday from a car which had been seized following the shooting.

The shooting was near Kesgrave High School
The shooting was near Kesgrave High School. Picture: PA

Officers will continue to patrol the Kesgrave area over the coming days and will engage with parents, children and teachers from the school as well as local residents.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “Our immediate thoughts at this time are with the victim of this horrific incident and his family, who we are providing full support to.

“I understand this attack will have caused a great deal of alarm and distress to the people of Kesgrave and the surrounding area, but we are now satisfied that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe and I would like to stress that crimes such as this are extremely rare in Suffolk. This is an area with a number of schools nearby and going forward, parents should not be concerned about dropping off or collecting their children.

“However, there will be additional officers on patrol in Kesgrave to provide reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to them.

“Finally, I once again urge anyone with information about this incident to contact us without delay.”

