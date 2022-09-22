Pictured: Boy, 15, stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield as teen, 16, arrested

22 September 2022, 13:37 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 13:44

Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield
Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield. Picture: Supplied/Global

By Christian Oliver

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death outside the gates of his school has been named locally as Khayri McLean.

The "wonderful student" was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School, in Huddersfield, at the end of the school day on Wednesday.

Witnesses say the lad was pinned down and knifed near the gates of North Huddersfield Trust School shortly before 3pm on Wednesday in front of horrified pupils.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 2.54pm and arrived to find a boy had been seriously assaulted outside the school gates.

He was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary but died as a result of his injuries, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates
Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates. Picture: Supplied
The scene in Fartown, Huddersfield
The scene in Fartown, Huddersfield. Picture: Global

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 5am on Thursday, at a property in the Bradley area of Huddersfield.

A murder investigation was launched after the teenager died shortly after being rushed to hospital following the stabbing. A 16-year-old boy has now been arrested.

West Yorkshire Police said: "The youth was arrested at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am this morning in connection with the incident in Woodhouse Hill, Fartown, yesterday afternoon.

"He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing led by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team."

Officers were called at 2.54pm to Woodhouse Hill in Fartown, where the boy was treated.

The attack took place close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but later pronounced dead.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: "Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees district who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

"We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET detectives via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220521713.

