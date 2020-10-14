Brexit: Boris Johnson 'disappointed' at slow progress of talks with EU

14 October 2020, 23:00

Boris Johnson has expressed disappointment over the progress of talks with the EU
Boris Johnson has expressed disappointment over the progress of talks with the EU. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson has expressed "disappointment" over the lack of progress in talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal.

The prime minister said he would "reflect" on the outcome of a two-day EU summit in Brussels - due to take place on Thursday - before deciding the UK's next move in negotiations.

Mr Johnson has previously stated he would be willing to walk away from discussions with the bloc if no agreement had been reached by the time the summit took place.

Ahead of the gathering in the Belgian capital, the PM discussed the "latest state of play" in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel.

A No 10 spokesman said: "The prime minister noted the desirability of a deal, but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks.

"The prime minister said that he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council and would reflect before setting out the UK's next steps in the light of his statement of 7 September."

Read more: MPs vote to 'take back control of UK waters' as Fisheries Bill clears Commons

Read more: Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel hold talks ahead of October deadline

Ms von der Leyen said the EU was still working on a deal, but added that the "conditions must be right" if there was to be an agreement.

"The EU is working on a deal, but not at any price. Still a lot of work ahead of us," she tweeted.

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen agreed to "intensify" negotiations in a final push for a wide-ranging agreement covering Britain's relationship with the EU when the current Brexit transition period ends at the end of the year.

However, the EU side has been resisting efforts by the British side to impose a tight deadline in an attempt to force through an agreement.

The UK's chief negotiator Lord Frost is expected to brief Mr Johnson on the negotiations with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier - which have been continuing this week - before a final decision on whether it is worth continuing.

Read more: MPs defeat Lords amendment aimed at protecting UK food standards

Read more: Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron hold talks ahead of deadline

Earlier, Number 10 said progress had been made over the last few days - primarily in technical areas - but that differences still remain, namely over fishing rights.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Some progress has been made this week, primarily in technical areas of the negotiations, but there are still differences, with fisheries being the starkest.

"We need to get the substance settled and not having a common text to work from has made progress doubly difficult.

"The Prime Minister's September 7 statement was very clear about the significance of October 15.

"He will need to take a decision on next steps following the European Council in the light of his conversation with President von der Leyen, and on advice from his negotiating team.

"I cannot prejudge what that decision will be."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has repeatedly defied calls for a nationwide circuit breaker lockdown

Cases surge but Boris resists calls for lockdown 'misery'

Barron Trump, right, tested positive for coronavirus

President Trump’s son Barron tested positive for Covid, first lady says
People dine at a restaurant as French President Emmanuel Macron gives an address on television

France sets curfew and restores state of emergency amid Covid infections
Bomb

British World War Two bomb explodes underwater in Poland

France declares a state of emergency due to Covid-19

France declares state of emergency due to Covid-19

The White House, Washington DC (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Donald Trump and Joe Biden to face TV viewers in separate town hall meetings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People wear face coverings as they walk along socially distanced floor markings in Cardiff

Wales travel ban: What are the restrictions and where is classed as a Covid hot spot?
Apple has launched the new iPhone 12 which includes a 'mini', 'Pro' and 'Pro Max' version

What are the features of Apple's new iPhone 12? And how much will it cost?
A circuit breaker lockdown is being proposed for Scotland

What is a circuit breaker lockdown and what could one look like?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown
'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation

'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation
Eddie Mair questions First Minister Mark Drakeford over Wales travel ban

Wales First Minister says "having no help from PM" forced him to impose travel ban
'Government has to enforce two week national lockdown': health psychologist

'Government has to enforce a national lockdown': health psychologist
'Why are we responding differently now?': Tory MP pressed on Covid strategy

Shelagh Fogarty presses Tory MP on PM's rejection of 'circuit breaker' lockdown
Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool

Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London