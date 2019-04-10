Brexit Secretary Blames MPs For Delays

Stephen Barclay says that the UK won't need a year extension. Picture: PA

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says there needs to be compromise on both sides, and that Parliament needs to come together and agree on a deal.

The government's Brexit lead blamed Parliament for letting the EU have the upper hand in dictating terms on Britain's departure from the bloc.

“The clear message we hear from business, and from the country as a whole, is to get on with this,” said Mr Barclay.

Mrs May will ask EU leaders to extend the UK’s leaving date until June 30th, but European officials have hinted that a year long extension will be offered.

Speaking ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip to Brussels to attend a special meeting of the European Council, the Brexit Secretary said he doesn’t think the UK needs a year extension.

European Council President Donald Tusk has said there was "little reason to believe" that a deal which has been defeated in Parliament three times, could be in place by the end of June.

Mr Barclay said that the key issue is not the extension, but how quickly the government can get a deal through Parliament.

Four hours of cross-party talks took place on Wednesday and Mr Barclay said there are to be further discussions on Thursday.

He said that it was not part of the British tradition for the two main parties to come together, but that both sides were taking talks seriously.

