Brit mum 'struck by lightning in front of daughter' on Croatia beach

22 August 2022, 18:57

A British woman was hit by lightning on Kasjuni Beach in Croatia (file photos)
A British woman was hit by lightning on Kasjuni Beach in Croatia (file photos). Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A British mother's life is "in danger" after she was reportedly struck by lightning on a beach in Croatia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Local police in Split, on the Adriatic coast, were called to reports that a woman had been injured by a lightning strike on Kasjuni Beach at 3.15pm on Saturday.

She received medical treatment and was taken to hospital where she is being kept for further treatment.

A statement added: "Her life is in danger.

"An investigation will be conducted at the scene and all the circumstances of this accident are being determined."

The woman was sunbathing on Kasjuni Beach when it happened
The woman was sunbathing on Kasjuni Beach when it happened. Picture: Alamy

The woman, said to be a 48-year-old British national, had been sunbathing with her daughter when a thunderstorm moved in, according to MailOnline.

She was struck and knocked unconscious as they tried to reach a nearby hotel, before her daughter's screams alerted a medic who was dealing with a bike accident in a triathlon taking place nearby.

An official from the Marjenski Dir triathlon told MailOnline: "The woman was struck close to the beach and fortunately for her one of our on-call medics who was attending the event managed to revive her.

"He was close by dealing with a bike accident that had just taken place and when he heard the screams he rushed over to help the woman and he stabilised her until the ambulance arrived."

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are providing support to the family of a British national in Croatia and are in contact with the local authorities."

