Brit mum 'struck by lightning in front of daughter' on Croatia beach
22 August 2022, 18:57
A British mother's life is "in danger" after she was reportedly struck by lightning on a beach in Croatia.
Local police in Split, on the Adriatic coast, were called to reports that a woman had been injured by a lightning strike on Kasjuni Beach at 3.15pm on Saturday.
She received medical treatment and was taken to hospital where she is being kept for further treatment.
A statement added: "Her life is in danger.
"An investigation will be conducted at the scene and all the circumstances of this accident are being determined."
The woman, said to be a 48-year-old British national, had been sunbathing with her daughter when a thunderstorm moved in, according to MailOnline.
She was struck and knocked unconscious as they tried to reach a nearby hotel, before her daughter's screams alerted a medic who was dealing with a bike accident in a triathlon taking place nearby.
An official from the Marjenski Dir triathlon told MailOnline: "The woman was struck close to the beach and fortunately for her one of our on-call medics who was attending the event managed to revive her.
"He was close by dealing with a bike accident that had just taken place and when he heard the screams he rushed over to help the woman and he stabilised her until the ambulance arrived."
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are providing support to the family of a British national in Croatia and are in contact with the local authorities."