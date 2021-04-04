UK weather: 'Arctic winds' will see temperatures plummet on Easter Monday

4 April 2021, 15:39

It is expected that forecast highs of 17C in southern England on Easter Sunday will drop to just 2C on Monday morning.
Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

Arctic winds are set to batter Britain on Easter Monday, with temperatures expected to fall overnight to minus 7C in some parts of the UK.

It is expected that forecasted highs of 17C in southern England on Easter Sunday will drop to just 2C on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, sub-zero temperatures are expected in parts of northern England and Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said: "We will see this plunge of much colder conditions coming in. It's Arctic maritime air, which does mean it's coming from the Arctic.

Read more: Easter celebrations take place around the world amid ongoing Covid restrictions

"So it's going to be cold for everybody, but also windy too. The wind chill is going to be significant."

Southern England can expect to see highs of 7C later in the day on Easter Monday but, according to Ms Kent, gusts of up to 30mph will make the temperature "feel like" -1C.

She added: "Today is a lovely day for an Easter egg hunt in the back garden, whereas tomorrow if you were doing one you'd probably want to wear three jumpers."

Read more: UK can look forward to 'brighter days ahead', PM says in Easter message

The Met Office's yellow warnings are in place from 4pm on Sunday to 10am on Tuesday for Scotland, with winds of up to 70mph predicted.

Coastal areas of Eastern England, as well as parts of Wales and Northern Ireland, may also see snow showers on Monday.

Read more: Queen and Charles enjoy Windsor walk prior to prince's Easter message

