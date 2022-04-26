Brit husband suspected of killing wife 'found with rope around neck' in southern France

26 April 2022, 05:45 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 08:09

French authorities are investigating the deaths
French authorities are investigating the deaths. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A British man is suspected of killing his wife at their home in France before taking his own life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police launched a murder investigation after a 65-year-old woman, also British, was found dead with a rope around her neck.

There were signs she had been strangled and suffered blows to her body.

Her 64-year-old husband was also found dead, with a prosecutor saying he appeared to have hanged himself.

Their bodies were discovered on Sunday at their home in Boudrac, a small town in the Haute-Garonne department, after friends became worried when they hadn't heard from the couple for days.

Prosecutor Christophe Amunzateguy said: "She has been dead for some days and had a rope around her neck.

"Wounds were also found on her body – there were signs of strangulation and blows."

Read more: Pictured: Family killed in 'bloodbath' stabbing in London that left four dead

Police found the husband's body in an outhouse the couple had transformed into a bed and breakfast, and Mr Amunzateguy said that authorities believed it was a "wife killing", having ruled out the potential of her taking her own life.

"He was found hanged, and had left a note.

"The couple had a project to open a guesthouse but it was ended because of financial difficulties."

He added that there was no evidence a third party was involved.

The couple, who bought the house about a year-and-a-half ago, were thought of as a couple who caused no problems and followed the law, Mr Amunzateguy said.

Autopsies will be carried out on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits are facing chaos over the summer holidays due to a massive passport processing backlog

'Absolute shambles': Summer holidays at risk for five million Brits due to passport delays

Rising hepatitis cases have been linked to lockdown by one expert

Hepatitis outbreak in children 'could be down to years of Covid lockdowns'

The four victims of a a horror quadruple stabbing in London have been named

Pictured: Family killed in 'bloodbath' stabbing in London that left four dead

Inquiry finds failings in tackling spiking and supporting victims

'It isn't good enough': Spiking Inquiry reveals victim-blaming and lack of victim support

President Zelenskyy has branded Russia "filthy scum"

Zelenskyy calls Russia 'filthy scum' as new mass grave discovered and mum and baby killed

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Twitter and Mr Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform

Elon Musk vows to 'defeat the spam bots or die trying' as he buys Twitter in $44bn deal

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner

'Utter disgrace': David Lammy's fury at mystery Tory MP who made Rayner 'legs' claim

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only given out three of his notes telling civil servants to get back to work

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only issued three 'get back to the office' notices to civil servants

Sir Richard Shirreff speaks to Andrew Marr

Nato must be prepared for 'worst case scenario' over Ukraine conflict, warns ex-general

Exclusive
Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops

Afghan interpreter tells of 'psychological torture' after six year wait for asylum

Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May

Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday

An alcohol ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years

Homes for Ukraine hosts are demanding an explanation for delays in processing applications

Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas

Two explosions are thought to have taken place in a Russian city.

'Ukrainian strikes' destroy oil and military facility in Russian city near border

Andrew Marr on Boris Johnson's great struggle

Andrew Marr: Boris Johnson and the saga of the great tussle for survival

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a press conference

Critic of Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is banned from re-election bid
A resident wearing a mask walks past half-empty shelves near bags of vegetables at a convenience store in Chaoyang district in Beijing

Most of Beijing to be tested for Covid amid lockdown worry

Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir enters the courtroom during his retrial

‘Serial killer’ who ‘killed 18 older women’ goes back on trial in Texas
Kane Tanaka, then 116, reacts after receiving a Guinness World Records certificate

Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking third world war as ‘city falls’
People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022.

Russian diplomat says giving Ukraine weapons will provoke ‘World War Three’
Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna

Police-Shooting Michigan

Michigan police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya
Texas Execution Lucio Vigil

Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Turkey Philanthropist Trial

Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind
Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police