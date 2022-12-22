British economy shrank more than previously thought this year, experts say - as recession looms

22 December 2022, 10:57 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 11:40

Britain's economy shrank more than previously thought in the third quarter of 2022
Britain's economy shrank more than previously thought in the third quarter of 2022. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The British economy contracted more than economists previously thought in July, August and September, according to revised figures, as the UK continues to slide towards a recession.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday that the UK's GDP shrank by 0.3% in the third quarter of the year, rather than 0.2% as original analysis of the figures showed.

That was down to lower output from manufacturers, builders and electricity generators, according to the ONS.

And economists said that GDP also grew by less than previous estimates in the first half of the year.

The UK is slipping towards a recession
The UK is slipping towards a recession. Picture: Getty

The ONS had originally said that the economy grew by 0.7% in the first quarter of 2022, and by 0.1% in the second quarter.

But growth was actually even more anaemic - 0.6% from January-March and 0.2% from April-June.

The latest figures also show the impact of rocketing inflation on families, with household disposable income down by 0.5% in the quarter.

Household spending dropped by 1.1% after inflation is taken into account - the first fall since January to March last year.

"Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

Manufacturing and electricity generation was "notably weaker", he added.

Inflation has also hit people's disposable income
Inflation has also hit people's disposable income. Picture: Getty

Mr Morgan said: "Household incomes continued to fall in real terms, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous two quarters, while - taking account of inflation - household spending fell for the first time since the final Covid-19 lockdown in the spring of 2021."

It comes as the UK is widely expected to slip into a recession - the economy shrinking for two straight quarters - by the end of the year.

Economists think GDP will contract by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, with similar shrinkages to follow in both the first and second quarters of 2023.

Read more: 'The economy would be in better shape had Brexit not happened': Ex-Bank of England economist Michael Saunders

Read more: Britain faces 'longest recession in history' as Bank of England hikes interest rate 0.75% to 3%

Although the government has said repeatedly that other countries are also facing the same problems as the UK - like the fallout from Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine, some economists expects the UK's recession to be the worst among any developed countries.

Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics said: "The national accounts confirm that the UK was the only G7 economy in which third quarter GDP still was below its pre-Covid level."

He added: "Looking ahead, the UK likely will continue to underperform; we expect Britain to suffer the deepest recession among major advanced economies in 2023, due to the severity of the headwinds from both monetary and fiscal policy.

"We expect a 2% peak-to-trough fall in GDP, leading a year-over-year decline of 1.5% in 2023."

.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “High inflation driven by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is slowing economic growth across the world. No country is immune, least of all Britain.

“Getting prices down so people’s wages go further is my top priority, which is why we are holding down energy bills this winter and providing extra cost of living payments for the most vulnerable.

“To get the British economy back on track, we have a plan that will help to more than halve inflation next year, while laying the foundations for long-term growth through record investment in infrastructure and new industries.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian wife who told soldier husband to 'rape Ukrainian women'

Russian who urged soldier husband to 'rape Ukrainian women' on international wanted list

Airports could shut in a worst case scenario during Border Force industrial action, a top official has suggested.

Border force strike action could cause UK airports to close

Doctor holding a Strep A culture

Five more children have died from Strep A bringing death toll in UK to 24

Afghanistan Education

Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies

Congress Zelensky Washington

Ukraine welcomes leader back from US

Cleveland Police headquarters, Middlesborough.

Murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman discovered in Teeside flat

The car was taken from a driveway in South Parade, Ossett

Parents 'terrified' after car stolen with young child in back seat

Congress Zelensky Washington

Kremlin: Zelensky’s US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war

Exclusive
Emergency services responded to the fire only to find a weed factory

Cops find haul of cannabis in ex-police station after bungling drug dealers spark huge fire trying to nick electricity

Ambulances pass in central London, as thousands of ambulance...

Ambulance workers to stage two more strikes in January

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

UN watchdog discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia

The controversal Gender Recognition Reform Bill has been passed overwhelmingly by MSPs..

Controversial law allowing teens as young as 16 to legally change gender passed in Scottish Parliament

A coroner has issued an e-scooter warning

E-scooter deaths are rising as police take less action against them, coroner warns after girl, 14, killed in minibus crash
Buddhist monks walk in front of the coffins of the victims of the sinking

Thai navy holds funeral for six dead from sunken warship

Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy

Brixton O2 Academy licence suspended after fatal crush

Many Brits will be looking at ways to save over Christmas due to the cost of living crisis

How to have a more frugal Christmas in the cost of living crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Birmingham stabbing: Murder inquiry launched after man killed and two others left seriously injured

Birmingham stabbing: Murder inquiry launched after man killed and two others left seriously injured
Referee abuse is getting so bad it could end up in a death, one official warns

'A referee will end up killed': Football official kicked in head and knocked out fears abuse will become fatal
Eva Kaili's lawyers outside court in Brussels

Lawyers seek release of suspect in EU corruption scandal

Brits should start their Christmas getaway as soon as possible, travel experts have warned

'Start travelling home for Christmas as soon as possible', Brits warned, with chaos on roads, railways and in airports
Mourners carry the body of Ahmed Daraghmeh

Palestinian man shot dead in West Bank clashes

Rail commuters are going be whacked by a near 6% rise

'A sick joke': More misery for commuters as rail fares to rise by almost 6% next year

Afghanistan education protest

Turkey and Saudi Arabia condemn Taliban’s university ban for women

John Lee

China’s prime minister praises Hong Kong leader for reviving economy

A woman has a nasal swab taken

India to randomly test international visitors for Covid-19

Password sharing will be cracked down on

Streaming services crack down on password sharing as Govt agency warns it breaks the law

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC
James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm
Scottish Bill

Caller urges people to focus on how Gender Recognition Bill 'benefits young trans people'

Gender Reform Act

Transgender caller deems Scotland's Gender Recognition Act 'utterly ridiculous'

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan
Nick Ferrari LBC 22/12/22

Britain's most tattooed man: 'We're a type of trans people, but not transitioning in gender'
Afghanistan

We should 'praise' Taliban instead of 'beating it down with a stick', journalist tells LBC

Predatory men may take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says Tom Swarbrick caller

Predatory men can take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says worried caller

strikes

Strikes won't impact adequacy of ambulance service says caller who 'laid in back of ambulance dying' last Christmas
Shelagh Fogarty 21/12/22

'I've never seen the NHS under as much pressure as it is now', says Nuffield Trust Chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit