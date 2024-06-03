British-Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies in Gaza after being seized by Hamas on October 7

Nadav Popplewell. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

By Kit Heren

A British-Israeli hostage taken by Hamas on October 7 has died in captivity.

Nadav Popplewell, 51, was seized by the terrorists alongside his mother from their home in the Nirim kibbutz.

Channah Peri, his 79-year-old mother, was released on November 24 as part of a temporary ceasefire.

They were together throughout her period of captivity in a tunnel underneath Gaza.

Mr Popplewell's body remains in Gaza, according to Israeli media, citing intelligence reports.

A statement read: "Kibbutz Nirim announces with deep sorrow the death of abductee Nadav Popplewell in the captivity of Hamas in Gaza."

It comes after Hamas released a short propaganda video of Mr Popplewell with what appears to be a large black eye. The terrorist group claimed that he had been killed in an Israeli air strike over a month ago. This has not been verified.

Israel launched a war in Gaza after the attack on October 7, in which Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killed approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250.

Israel says about 100 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of about 30 more.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the local Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Last week, Joe Biden outlined a new proposal from Israel to end the conflict in Gaza.

The three-phase deal would start with a six-week ceasefire and the return of some Israeli hostages as well as a major increase in aid for Palestinians.

"This is truly a decisive moment," Mr Biden said.

"Israel has made their proposal. Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean it."