No Gaza ceasefire until Israel war aims achieved, Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to not end the war in Gaza until the IDF achieves its aims.

In an interview with NBC in Israel, Mr Netanyahu's office said: "The Israeli government is united in the desire to return our abductees as soon as possible and is working to achieve this goal.

"Therefore, the Prime Minister authorized the negotiating team to present an outline for achieving this goal, while insisting that the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our abductees and the elimination of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities

"The exact outline proposed by Israel, including the conditional transition from stage to stage, allows Israel to maintain these principles."

"This is truly a decisive moment," US President Biden said. . Picture: Alamy

The intervention comes as parties mull over three-phase deal would start with a six-week ceasefire in the war and the return of some Israeli hostages as well as a major increase in aid for Palestinians.

"This is truly a decisive moment," US President Biden said.

"Israel has made their proposal. Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean it."

Ceasefire talks ground to a halt at the beginning of the month after a major push by the US and other mediators to secure a deal, in hopes of averting a planned Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah.

The talks were stymied by a central sticking point, Hamas demands guarantees that the war will end and Israeli troops will withdraw from Gaza completely in return for a release of all the hostages, a demand Israel rejects.

Ceasefire talks ground to a halt at the beginning of the month after a major push by the US and other mediators to secure a deal, in hopes of averting a planned Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah. . Picture: Alamy

Israel launched its war in Gaza after the attack on 7th October in which Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killed approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250.

Israel says about 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of about 30 more.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

He added Hamas is "no longer capable" of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel.

The US President spoke about the nearly eight-month Israel-Hamas war as the Israeli military confirmed on Friday that its forces are now operating in central parts of Rafah in its expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city.