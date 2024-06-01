No Gaza ceasefire until Israel war aims achieved, Netanyahu says

1 June 2024, 17:54

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to not end the war in Gaza until the IDF achieves its aims.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an interview with NBC in Israel, Mr Netanyahu's office said: "The Israeli government is united in the desire to return our abductees as soon as possible and is working to achieve this goal.

"Therefore, the Prime Minister authorized the negotiating team to present an outline for achieving this goal, while insisting that the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our abductees and the elimination of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities

Read more: Can Donald Trump still stand for President? And could he go to jail? Hush money verdict explained

Read more: Knife attacker shot by police after stabbing spree on anti-Islam rally filming livestream in German city

"The exact outline proposed by Israel, including the conditional transition from stage to stage, allows Israel to maintain these principles."

President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 31, 2024, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVIII. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
"This is truly a decisive moment," US President Biden said. . Picture: Alamy

The intervention comes as parties mull over three-phase deal would start with a six-week ceasefire in the war and the return of some Israeli hostages as well as a major increase in aid for Palestinians.

"This is truly a decisive moment," US President Biden said.

"Israel has made their proposal. Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean it."

Ceasefire talks ground to a halt at the beginning of the month after a major push by the US and other mediators to secure a deal, in hopes of averting a planned Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah.

The talks were stymied by a central sticking point, Hamas demands guarantees that the war will end and Israeli troops will withdraw from Gaza completely in return for a release of all the hostages, a demand Israel rejects.

London, UK. 01 JUN, 2024. Protestors chant as JSO splinter group Youth Demand target central London roads as part of a new wave of actions.
Ceasefire talks ground to a halt at the beginning of the month after a major push by the US and other mediators to secure a deal, in hopes of averting a planned Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah. . Picture: Alamy

Israel launched its war in Gaza after the attack on 7th October in which Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killed approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250.

Israel says about 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of about 30 more.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

He added Hamas is "no longer capable" of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel.

The US President spoke about the nearly eight-month Israel-Hamas war as the Israeli military confirmed on Friday that its forces are now operating in central parts of Rafah in its expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing space flight aborted just minutes before lift-off

Kids Killed Doomsday Trial

Idaho man sentenced to death for doomsday plot murders

Israel Palestinians ICC Arrest Warrants

Gaza ceasefire ‘a non-starter’ until Israeli conditions met, says Netanyahu

Germany Stabbing

Afghan-born man remanded in custody over Mannheim knife attack

A protest organised by Tommy Robinson is being held in London on Saturday.

'Far-right' protesters gather in London to demand resignation of Met Police chief as over 2,000 officers deployed

Balloons filled with rubbish hang on electric wires as South Korean army soldiers stand guard in Muju

North Korea sends more balloons filled with rubbish to South Korea

Rescuers search for survivors of the sunken boat, in the Mohmand Dara district of Nangarhar

River ferry sinks in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

People line up to cast their votes at a polling station in Kolkata, India

Voting ends in last round of India’s election

A protester standing next to Poppy Field by Claude Monet at the Orsay museum

Climate activist sticks protest poster on Monet’s Poppy Field in Paris museum

Jon Benjamin was captured pointing the assault rifle in a video posted to X.

British ambassador to Mexico sacked after ‘pointing gun at embassy employee’

Palestinians sift through the rubble of their home in the wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Jebaliya, northern Gaza Strip

Hamas hostage families call for US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal to be agreed

The body of Bren Orton has been found in Switzerland.

Body of missing British kayaker Bren Orton, 29, found after vanishing in Swiss lake

Observers look on as election results are displayed in Midrand, Johannesburg

ANC party that freed South Africa from apartheid loses 30-year majority

The party leaders attended their respective campaign bus launches on Saturday.

Sunak hits out at Labour’s handling of Diane Abbott row as Starmer insists he ‘dealt with this issue yesterday’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter files paperwork to remove father’s name

Speaker of the House of Representative Mike Johnson with Donald Trump, right

Trump’s attacks on US justice system echoed by Republicans after guilty verdicts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Obama's mother Marian Robinson has died aged 86.

‘She was our rock through it all’: Michelle Obama’s mother Marian Robinson dies aged 86 as family pay tribute
Former US first lady Michelle Obama’s mother Marian Robinson

Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, dies aged 86

The Conservatives have pledged £20m to 30 towns.

Tories pledge £20m each for 30 towns across UK as Labour attacks plan as ‘underfunded and reckless’
Donald Trump

Donald Trump heads for ballot box reckoning after conviction

Election campaigns on Saturday.

General Election LIVE: Labour and Conservatives launch election ‘battle’ buses as campaign enters second weekend
The Horizon system is reportedly expected to run in the Post Office for another five years.

Scandal-hit Horizon system may ‘operate in Post Office branches for another five years’

Donald Trump

Trump tries to move past guilty verdict by attacking criminal justice system

Boris Johnson has backed Donald Trump after he was found guilty

'It was a machine-gun, mob-style hit job': Boris Johnson backs Donald Trump after guilty verdict in hush money trial
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer tour

'I'm completely heartsick': Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour to 'be with family and friends'
D:Ream would snub a request from Keir Starmer to use their song.

'Never again': D:Ream would snub Keir Starmer request for victory song now after 1997 New Labour regret

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place
Charles and Andrew are said to be in a row over the Royal Lodge

King Charles 'threatens to cut ties with Prince Andrew for good' if he refuses to 'downsize' in Royal Lodge row
Kate's Colonel’s Review will be ‘the best yet,' military chiefs say. (L) The Princess of Wales and the Queen travel along The Mall, during last year's Trooping the Colour parade

Trooping the Colour rehearsal will be ‘the best yet,’ army chiefs say, despite Kate's absence due to cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit