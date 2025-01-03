Mystery as British woman, 33, found dead alongside fiancé in luxury Vietnamese holiday villa

Arno Els Quinton and Greta Marie Otteson were discovered dead at the Hoa Ch Tourist Villa in Vietnam.

By Charlie Duffield

A British social media manager and her South African fiance have been found dead in mysterious circumstances at their luxury Vietnamese villa on Boxing Day.

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and her fiance Arno Els Quinton, 36, were holidaying at the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Town, in the central Quang Nam province, over the Christmas break.

The pair were found dead in separate rooms by resort staff who were there to clean the premises on December 26.

Greta, thought to be from Wales, was found in room 101. Officers then opened Arno's locked room to find his lifeless body.

Following the discovery, Quang Nam Provincial Police spokesman said: "There were no signs of ransacking at the scene. The victims' belongings and phones were untouched."

Police said there were no signs of physical trauma, but authorities at the scene said they collected empty bottles in the room which will be tested for further analysis.

The pair are thought to have consumed wine shortly before they died.

Greta had worked in social media and marketing in Los Angeles, Paris and later in Dubai, where she met her boyfriend before the pair went backpacking around different countries.

Picture: Instagram

She ran her own company Not Sorry Socials, and the couple had been staying at the temporary residence in Vietnam since July and had rescued a dog.

Her partner was a barista, musician, and streamer and a week before his death had told of his love for his wife.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Vietnam and are in contact with the local authorities."

Heartfelt tributes have been added to social media, with one stating: "Greta loved Arno unconditionally and was his bedrock, giving him the freedom to do what he needed to without a faltering foundation".

He went on to say: "There are two distinct things that are so prominent in my thoughts and that is her laugh and how much love they constantly [threw] at each other, regardless of who was around.

"They celebrated each other there and I know they will continue doing that, wherever they are."

Picture: Quang Nam Provincial Police

Arnold's friend Dayle Visser wrote online: "Rest in peace my brother. Thank you for always being the fierce friend you were. You saved me many a time.

"You were real and lived life harder than most people could ever dream of. I love you and I will always miss you."

Additionally, a woman on X who claimed to be a family spokesperson, wrote to "confirm that Greta Otteson and Arno Els have passed away in Vietnam on the 26th of December".

Known as Pam, she urged people to "respect the families pain and privacy", claiming "Greta and Arno's families have not yet claimed their bodies".

A Vietnam News report stated that both individuals had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa from July 4 this year.

Picture: Instagram

They were understood to have gotten engaged in December.

After the tragic incident, and amid investigations, police sectioned off rooms as they set up probs into the mysterious deaths.

Quang Nam Provincial Police undertook an investigation at the scene and autopsies were ordered.

Officials said they are now investigating the cause of the couple's death.

It comes days after the couple surprised their families with a romantic YouTube video of their engagement, which featured footage of the couple holding hands and strolling around Hoi An in Vietnam, with Greta in a white dress.