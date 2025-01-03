Mystery as British woman, 33, found dead alongside fiancé in luxury Vietnamese holiday villa

3 January 2025, 08:54 | Updated: 3 January 2025, 09:39

Arno Els Quinton and Greta Marie Otteson were discovered dead at the Hoa Ch Tourist Villa in Vietnam
Arno Els Quinton and Greta Marie Otteson were discovered dead at the Hoa Ch Tourist Villa in Vietnam. Picture: Viral Press

By Charlie Duffield

A British social media manager and her South African fiance have been found dead in mysterious circumstances at their luxury Vietnamese villa on Boxing Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and her fiance Arno Els Quinton, 36, were holidaying at the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Town, in the central Quang Nam province, over the Christmas break.

The pair were found dead in separate rooms by resort staff who were there to clean the premises on December 26.

Greta, thought to be from Wales, was found in room 101. Officers then opened Arno's locked room to find his lifeless body.

Following the discovery, Quang Nam Provincial Police spokesman said: "There were no signs of ransacking at the scene. The victims' belongings and phones were untouched."

Police said there were no signs of physical trauma, but authorities at the scene said they collected empty bottles in the room which will be tested for further analysis.

Read More: Sara Sharif’s dad 'has neck sliced open with tuna can lid in prison attack' as he is 'ambushed by inmates'

Read More: Fresh CCTV released of New Orleans terror suspect just an hour before attack as police reveal he had IED-packed cooler

The pair are thought to have consumed wine shortly before they died.

Greta had worked in social media and marketing in Los Angeles, Paris and later in Dubai, where she met her boyfriend before the pair went backpacking around different countries.

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and her fiance Arno Els Quinton, 36, were holidaying at the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Town, in the central Quang Nam province, over the Christmas break.
Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and her fiance Arno Els Quinton, 36, were holidaying at the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Town, in the central Quang Nam province, over the Christmas break. Picture: Instagram

She ran her own company Not Sorry Socials, and the couple had been staying at the temporary residence in Vietnam since July and had rescued a dog.

Her partner was a barista, musician, and streamer and a week before his death had told of his love for his wife.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Vietnam and are in contact with the local authorities."

Heartfelt tributes have been added to social media, with one stating: "Greta loved Arno unconditionally and was his bedrock, giving him the freedom to do what he needed to without a faltering foundation".

He went on to say: "There are two distinct things that are so prominent in my thoughts and that is her laugh and how much love they constantly [threw] at each other, regardless of who was around.

"They celebrated each other there and I know they will continue doing that, wherever they are."

Quang Nam Provincial Police cordoned off the luxury as a crime scene
Quang Nam Provincial Police cordoned off the luxury as a crime scene. Picture: Quang Nam Provincial Police

Arnold's friend Dayle Visser wrote online: "Rest in peace my brother. Thank you for always being the fierce friend you were. You saved me many a time. 

"You were real and lived life harder than most people could ever dream of. I love you and I will always miss you."

Additionally, a woman on X who claimed to be a family spokesperson, wrote to "confirm that Greta Otteson and Arno Els have passed away in Vietnam on the 26th of December".

Known as Pam, she urged people to "respect the families pain and privacy", claiming "Greta and Arno's families have not yet claimed their bodies".

A Vietnam News report stated that both individuals had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa from July 4 this year.

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and her fiance Arno Els Quinton, 36, were holidaying at the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Town, in the central Quang Nam province, over the Christmas break.
Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and her fiance Arno Els Quinton, 36, were holidaying at the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An Town, in the central Quang Nam province, over the Christmas break. Picture: Instagram

They were understood to have gotten engaged in December.

After the tragic incident, and amid investigations, police sectioned off rooms as they set up probs into the mysterious deaths.

Quang Nam Provincial Police undertook an investigation at the scene and autopsies were ordered.

Officials said they are now investigating the cause of the couple's death.

It comes days after the couple surprised their families with a romantic YouTube video of their engagement, which featured footage of the couple holding hands and strolling around Hoi An in Vietnam, with Greta in a white dress.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Britain's big freeze: New amber snow and ice warnings issued over weekend - as NHS warn public to stay indoors

Britain's big freeze: Upgraded amber weather warnings with 'heavy snow' forecast - as NHS urges public to stay indoors

Russia Ukraine War

Trump’s ‘unpredictability’ could help end Ukraine war with Russia, says Zelensky

According to the case report the doctor's body likely did not mount an appropriate response to the tumor cells 'transplanted' from the patient's body

Surgeon 'catches' cancer after operating on patient in first-of-its-kind case

Israel Palestinians Gaza

Israeli air strikes kill at least 50 people across Gaza

Exclusive
Labour minister slams Elon Musk after suggesting Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over grooming gang handling

Labour minister slams Elon Musk after suggesting Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over grooming gang handling

Samantha Petry, who works in the area, visits a flower memorial set up on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans

New Orleans starts to recover in wake of terrorist attack that killed 14

Critical incident' declared at Surrey hospital as patients sent home over virus concerns

Critical incident' declared at Surrey hospital as patients sent home over virus concerns

Venezuela’s Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia thanks parliament members after delivering his speech as he and compatriot Maria Corina Machado are awarded the EU’s top human rights honour, the Sakharov Prize

Venezuela’s government offers reward for opposition presidential candidate’s arrest

A woman is carried on a stretcher near the site of a plane crash

Two people killed as small plane crashes into warehouse

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrive at the gate of the presidential residence in Seoul

South Korean investigators fail in bid to detain impeached president

Police officers arrive at the gate of the presidential residence in Seoul

Investigators attempt to detain impeached South Korean president

A beach closed following a shark attack

Missing surfer in Australia believed to have died in shark attack, police say

Police officers stand in front of the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence on January 03, 2025

Chaos in South Korea investigators are blocked trying to arrest impeached president who declared martial law

Elderly people being taken out in wheelchairs to enjoy the fresh air at Park Walk, Shaftesbury, Dorset

Government says social care reform may not be delivered until 2028 as charities say waiting is ‘not an option’

Teenager Luke Littler has reached back-to-back finals at the World Darts Championship

Luke Littler secures place in World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen

The footage includes a photo of an ice cooler with an explosive device.

Fresh CCTV released of New Orleans terror suspect just an hour before attack as police reveal he had IED-packed cooler

Latest News

See more Latest News

Major Grenfell study reveals one in four firefighters suffering life-changing health conditions.

Major Grenfell study reveals one in four firefighters suffering life-changing health conditions
Even London is set for two-five-hour bursts of snow.

Don't go outside, NHS warns as Brits brace for three days of snow and temperatures set to plummet to -10C
A Tesla Cybertruck exploded

Soldier found dead after Tesla truck blast at Trump hotel ‘shot himself in head’

Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was found guilty of murdering her.

Sara Sharif’s dad 'has neck sliced open with tuna can lid in prison attack' as he is 'ambushed by inmates'
The tracks are around 166 million years old.

Hundreds of dinosaur footprints discovered on ‘dinosaur highway’ in Oxfordshire quarry

Sir Nick Clegg is leaving his job as global affairs president with Facebook's parent company Meta.

Nick Clegg leaves Meta with Republican Joel Kaplan appointed as replacement

Military personnel walk down Bourbon street

Driver behind New Orleans terrorist attack ‘acted alone’

The Tesla Cybertruck driver shot himself in the head before the explosion

Tesla Cybertruck driver shot himself in head before explosion as police 'not ruling out' links to New Orleans case
Wayne Osmond at an Osmonds concert at Wembley Arena, London - 30 May 2008

The Osmonds star Wayne Osmond dies aged 73 as tributes pour in for singer

Rosita Missoni poses for photographers

Italian fashion house founder Rosita Missoni dies aged 93

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News