British soldier fighting for life after being 'stabbed in frenzied attack outside barracks' - as man, 24, arrested

A soldier is fighting for his life. Picture: X/@gooner_kent

By Kieran Kelly

A British soldier is fighting for his life after being stabbed just metres from an army barracks.

The soldier, in his 40s, was found seriously injured just metres away from Brompton Barracks in Chatham, Kent, on Tuesday evening.

A witness claims to have seen the frenzied attacker jump off his moped and towards the soldier, who was in uniform, MailOnline reports.

The soldier reportedly suffered injuries to his face and body, The Sun reports.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “We are aware of an emerging incident in the Chatham area which may have involved a soldier.

“As the circumstances are currently under investigation by Kent Police, we cannot comment further.”

A spokesperson for Kent Police said “Kent Police was called at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report of a serious assault in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham.

“A man in his 40s suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is currently described as serious.

“Officers attended and at around 6.20pm they arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A cordon is currently in place around the scene of the incident and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

“Residents are advised to expect an ongoing police presence in the area.”