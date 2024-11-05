British tourist, 34, found dead on beach in Lanzarote

Playa de los Pocillos puerto del carmen Lanzarote, Canary Islands, spain. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A British holidaymaker has been found dead on a beach in Lanzarote as Spanish police launch a probe into the death.

Beachgoers discovered the body of a 34-year-old man on the beach near Puerto del Carmen.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after being alerted just after 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

Police say they are investigating but there is nothing at this stage pointing to the death being suspicious.

It is currently unclear who discovered the body, which was reportedly removed before the beach filled up with sun-seeking tourists.

Early morning on the beach in Puerto del Carmen. Picture: Alamy

It comes just weeks after the body of a British hiker was found in a Lanzarote nature park.

The unnamed holidaymaker is thought to have gotten lost while hiking through the south of the resort island.

The spot where the body is found is between Playa Mujeres, an idyllic beach, and Playa de Las Coloradas, east of Playa Blanca.

Reports said more information about the death would be released tomorrow. It is not known if the deceased's family have yet been notified.

This is a breaking story, more follows…