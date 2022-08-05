British woman killed and husband critical after speedboat crash in Turkey

5 August 2022, 09:40

Marmaris
Marmaris. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A British woman was killed and her husband left in a critical condition after a speedboat crash in a Turkish beach resort.

The woman died when the small pleasure craft she was riding in collided with a fast-moving sea taxi off Marmaris at around 1.30pm local time yesterday.

Rescue teams raced to the scene but found she was beyond saving after the crash in front of the five-star Elegance Hotel.

Anna's partner was reported to have been seriously hurt but was “out of danger” in an intensive care unit last night.

Four other people in the sea taxi – the 22-year-old captain and three tourists – suffered less serious injuries and were taken to the resort city’s Ahu hospital.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash, but local reports suggested the speedboat captain was distracted "while fixing his hair".

Read More: Love Island star Kem Cetinay involved in horror crash that left motorcyclist dead

A coast guard source told The Sun: “They were riding on a speed boat when they crashed into a sea taxi travelling to Turunc.

“The husband is in intensive care but will be OK.”

