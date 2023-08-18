'I wish her the best always': Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has broken his silence after filing for divorce 14 months after the couple got married.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The petition, which was filed on Wednesday, cites "irreconcilable differences" between the pair.

The date of separation for the couple was July 28, the document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court stated.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Asghari said: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.

"S**t happens.

"Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Asghari has requested that spousal support and attorneys' fees be paid by Spears, according to the petition.

Asghari released a statement on Instagram. Picture: Social media

The value of Spears' and Asghari's assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

Spears and Asghari had no children together.

An email sent to Spears' representatives was not immediately returned.

She has not addressed the split on social media but her only Instagram post since the divorce filing is a photo of herself on horseback on a beach, with a caption that begins: "Buying a horse soon!"

Spears' latest Instagram post. Picture: Social media

An insider previously told Page Six that Asghari is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid".

It comes amid reports that Spears, 41, hired top Hollywood lawyer Laura Wasser, whose clients include Kevin Costner and Kim Kardashian after Asghari moved out of their home.

The couple got engaged in September 2021 and married in a small ceremony in June 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Spears previously hired Wasser in her high-profile custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline for their two sons, Sean Preston, now 17, and Jayden, now 16, back in 2008.

Spears was also married to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004.