Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce over 'irreconcilable differences' a year after marriage

17 August 2023, 20:19

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce
Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has filed for divorce 14 months after the couple got married.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The petition, which was filed on Wednesday, cites "irreconcilable differences" between the pair.

They got engaged in September 2021 and married in a small ceremony in June 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

The date of separation for the couple was July 28, the petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court stated.

Asghari has requested that spousal support and attorneys' fees be paid by Spears, the document said.

Read more: Britney Spears' Toxic split: Star hires 'top Hollywood divorce lawyer' as Sam Asghari 'bids to change prenup'

Read more: Britney Spears says 'I can't make up my mind' in new Instagram post as husband Sam Asghari 'files for divorce'

The value of Spears' and Asghari's assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

Spears and Asghari had no children together.

An email sent to Spears' representatives was not immediately returned.

She has not addressed the split on social media but her only Instagram post since the divorce filing is a photo of herself on horseback on a beach, with a caption that begins: "Buying a horse soon!"

Spears' latest Instagram post
Spears' latest Instagram post. Picture: Social media

An insider previously told Page Six that Asghari is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid".

It comes amid reports that Spears, 41, hired top Hollywood lawyer Laura Wasser, whose clients include Kevin Costner and Kim Kardashian after Asghari moved out of their home.

She previously hired Wasser in her high-profile custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline for their two sons, Sean Preston, now 17, and Jayden, now 16, back in 2008.

Spear was also married to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney's comments

Rebekah Vardy hits back at 'boring' Coleen Rooney after she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie saga

Palestinians gather for the opening ceremony of Meow Cafe in Gaza City

Gaza Strip gets its first cat cafe

Pieces of ice gathered after a chunk of ice crashed on to the roof of a house in Shirley, Massachusetts

Large ice chunk falls from sky and damages house in US

A glider pilot died in a crash during take-off.

Glider pilot dies in crash during take-off from Bedfordshire airfield as police appeal for witnesses

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband says in divorce filing that split came weeks ago

Pascale Ferrier

Canadian woman jailed over ricin letter sent to Trump in White House

Met Office issues six-hour thunderstorm warning as Britain braced for downpours

Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking.

Girl, 10, cause of death 'still to be established' after body found in Woking house as hunt for trio continues

Pakistan Churches Attacked

Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta, in Yellowknife

Residents flee as wildfire approaches capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

Damion Johnson admitted to keeping his flatmate's body in the freezer for nearly two years.

Man who kept flatmate's body in freezer for almost two years admits to using his bank cards before body was found

Molvi Mohammad Sadiq Akif, the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue, speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan

Women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public – Taliban official

The large security presence included shop security staff putting on a show of force ahead of any potential disorder.

Huge police presence on London's Oxford Street as security guards swarm amid new rumours of 'organised' looting

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of the six migrants in the Channel

Four arrested after six Afghan migrants died when their boat sank in the Channel

The trial caught almost 300 offences in just 72 hours.

New AI cameras catch drivers using phones behind the wheel as almost 300 offenders caught in just three days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter John Higgs, 56, was the museum’s curator of Greek collections, Greek sculpture and the Hellenistic period, until the museum announced the anonymous individual's dismissal on Wednesday.

Pictured: British Museum curator and ‘world expert’ on Ancient Greece sacked after treasures vanished
Police at the scene after a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Birmingham bus stop

Fewer people being jailed for knife crime, with children responsible for a fifth of offences
Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Parkinson, after legendary broadcaster and talk show host dies aged 88
Malaysia Plane Crash

Ten killed after small plane crashes on Malaysian highway

Tom Binns

Comedian Tom Binns spared jail despite having 35,000 child sexual abuse images

London Underground station shut as blaze sees thousands evacuated with black smoke seen across city

Blaze forces closure of London Underground station as thousands evacuated with black smoke visible across city
Spain Tenerife Wildfires

Thousands evacuated as out-of-control wildfire scorches Tenerife

Koreas Tensions

North Korea preparing missile tests and spy satellite launch, says South Korea

The woman made a disturbing discovery.

Terrifying moment woman discovers random man has been 'living under the floorboards' of her house for months
PC James Murray has been charged with rape

Met police officer charged with rape and strangulation among raft of other violent offences

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit