Bruce Willis seen in rare photos as Die Hard legend shares Thanksgiving with family amid dementia struggle

Bruce Willis with his daughters. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Bruce Willis' family have shared rare photos of the iconic movie star celebrating Thanksgiving, amid his struggle with dementia.

Willis, 69, was pictured in an emotional scene with his daughters Scout and Tallulah as they gave him a 'Best Dad' present.

He and his daughters, who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, shared the images to Instagram.

The photos prompted an outpouring of support from fans.

One woman, who said her father suffers from a similar condition to Willis, thanked him for "sharing a glimpse of [his] story.

"It helps feel less lonely on this journey. Sending love and prayers to your family every day."

Another said: "So loving, powerful, and touching... thank you for sharing with us."

Addressing the daughters, a third fan added: "I’m so glad you had a nice Thanksgiving with your Dad..I had the same thing happen with my dad.

"It makes you appreciate every minute you have with them. Your dad looks really good though.. you are blessed with a beautiful family".

Willis has five daughters, his three eldest, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with Moore, whom he married in 1987. They divorced in 2000 but remain friends. Willis later remarried.

He was diagnosed with dementia in February 2023 and retired from acting.