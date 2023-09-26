'You inspire me everyday': Bruce Willis' daughters praise actor's wife after she opens up about his dementia struggle

Two of Bruce Willis' daughters have praised his wife for her handling of his dementia. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Bruce Willis’ daughters Scot and Tallulah have offered their support to his wife Emma Heming after her heartbreaking update about the actor's dementia.

Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, shared their admiration for the actor’s wife after she gave an emotional update on Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February this year which is a uncommon form of dementia that impacts deterioration in behaviour, personality and language.

His wife Emma Heming updated fans on the status of his condition during an interview on Today in the US on Monday.

She said: “Dementia is hard. It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls.

“And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

Reacting to Emma’s heartbreaking interview, Bruce’s eldest daughter, Scout, wrote online: “I truly could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it's terrifying!!!) to share our family's story in service of spreading awareness about FTD.

“Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F*****G DAY with your bravery and deep loving. Your courage is moving mountains #ftd #ftdawareness.”

Scout also commented on Emma's Instagram post of the interview: "I’m tearing up right now thinking about how much I love you and how brave you are."

Bruce's eldest daughter Scout praised Emma Heming for her interview. Picture: Instagram

Tallulah, left, and Scout, right praised Emma's interview. Picture: Alamy

While Bruce’s youngest daughter, Tallulah, wrote: “So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis.”

Bruce had children Scout, Talulah and Rumer, 35, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Demi and Bruce divorced in 2000, and nine years later the actor married Emma Heming, who he now shares two children Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8.

Asked on Today in the US if Bruce was aware what was happening to him, Emma said simply: “Hard to know.”

Emma continued: "I think it was the blessing and the curse. You know, to sort of finally understand what was happening so that I can be into the acceptance of what is.

'It doesn't make it any less painful, but just being in the acceptance and just being in the know of what happening to Bruce just makes it a little bit easier.

“There is so many beautiful things happening in our lives. It is just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so that I can see what is happening around us.”

Bruce withdrew from acting in 2022 after he began to struggle with aphasia, a condition that affects speech.