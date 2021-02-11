Breaking News

Butcher found guilty of rape and murder of student Libby Squire in Hull

Libby Squire was murdered as she made her way home from a night out. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A butcher has been found guilty of raping and murdering university student Libby Squire after he picked her up as she walked home from a night out in Hull.

Pawel Relowicz, 26, was convicted by a jury after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Ms Squire, 21, had gone out with friends on the night of January 31, 2019, but was refused entry to a club because she was drunk.

She returned to her street in a taxi but, instead of going home, the philosophy student went to Beverley Road where a number of people tried to help her in the freezing conditions before she got into Relowicz's car.

The court previously heard Relowicz, who worked for Karro Foods in Malton, North Yorkshire, picked her up when she was drunk, upset and hypothermic before driving her to Oak Road playing fields.

The prosecution said he raped her and put her into the River Hull, either alive, dead or dying.

Her body was found in the Humber estuary around seven weeks after she went missing and a post-mortem examination could not determine the cause of death.

Libby Squire's family said she was in "the best place of her life". Picture: PA

Libby Squire was "in the best place in her life she had ever been" at the time of her death, according to her parents and her long-term boyfriend.

The 21-year-old had to deal with a number of mental health challenges as a teenager but her family said she was loving being at university and looking forward to the future.

She grew up in the High Wycombe area of Buckinghamshire and was the eldest of four children - being particularly close to her mother and to her brother.

In her statement to police, her mother, Lisa Squire, said Libby would joke that she was her favourite child but conceded that they did have a "special bond".

Mrs Squire said: "We were that in sync with each other I would describe us as being almost as one."

Pawel Relowicz was convicted of rape and murder. Picture: PA

Polish-born Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, denied raping and murdering Ms Squire, who was originally from High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire.

But prosecutor Richard Wright QC prevoiusly told the jury the married father-of-two's insistence that he had consensual sex with Ms Squire was a “nonsense proposition”.

Mr Wright asked the jury to consider whether a young woman who had been crying, shivering uncontrollably and begging to go home to her mother would say: "I'll lie here on this scrap of grass and I'll have unprotected sex with you here and now."

Mr Wright told the jury that the defendant had been out for three hours that night looking to "satisfy his insatiable sexual urges".

He said that Relowicz admitted he "wanted an opportunity for easy sex".

The prosecutor rejected alternative possible explanations for the student's death.

He said it was true that she had had mental health problems as a teenager but all signs were that this was improving and friends and family said she was not suicidal.

Mr Wright said it was not credible to argue that she had accidentally fallen in the river, as she would have had to walk across the playing fields from where Relowicz had left her and was terrified of water.

And he told the jury the idea she was killed by someone other than the defendant would have been an "unholy coincidence".

Relowicz had previously admitted committing a series of sexually motivated offences in the 18 months before she disappeared.

His previous convictions, which include voyeurism, masturbating in the street and stealing sex toys and underwear from women's homes, were read out in court.

Defence barrister Oliver Saxby QC had told the jury the prosecution could not say how Ms Squire died or prove that she was killed, and that the evidence did not prove that Relowicz killed her.

He said Relowicz had lied repeatedly about what happened, but added: “Lying is not the preserve of the guilty. Sometimes those who are not guilty lie."

Addressing Relowicz’s previous convictions, he said: "There's not a shred of evidence he ever acted in any way even approaching rape and murder," he told the jury.