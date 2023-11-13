Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?
13 November 2023, 15:43 | Updated: 13 November 2023, 15:46
Rishi Sunak fired off his widely anticipated cabinet reshuffle by sacking his Home Secretary Suella Braverman this morning.
Igniting a political firestorm over the Remembrance Day weekend, Braverman accused the police of "playing favourites” with protesters and claiming homelessness was a 'lifestyle choice’ - culminating in her removal from government.
The vacancy heading up the Home Office saw James Cleverly move across Whitehall, before Suank pulled off a shock move to usher in former Prime Minister David Cameron as his new Foreign Secretary after a seven-year absence from frontline politics.
Following years of being tipped for a major job in cabinet, Victoria Atkins has been appointed as health secretary, while Steve Barclay moved to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Who’s in?
- James Cleverly - appointed as home secretary, moving from the foreign office
- David Cameron - appointed as foreign secretary
- Steve Barclay - appointed environment secretary, moving from health and social care
- Richard Holden - appointed Conservative Party chairman
- Victoria Atkins - appointed health secretary
- Laura Trott - appointed chief secretary of the treasury
Who’s out?
- Suella Braverman - sacked as home secretary
- Nick Gibb - quit as schools minister
- Neil O’Brien - quits as levelling-up minister
- Will Quince - quits as health minister
- Jesse Norman - quits as transport minister
- Rachel Maclean - sacked as housing minister
- Thérèse Coffey - quits as environment secretary
- Jeremy Quin quits as paymaster general
- George Freeman - quits as science minister