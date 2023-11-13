Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?

Former Prime Minister David Cameron is seen leaving 10 Downing Street after becoming the new Foreign Secretary of the UK in the cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Rishi Sunak fired off his widely anticipated cabinet reshuffle by sacking his Home Secretary Suella Braverman this morning.

Igniting a political firestorm over the Remembrance Day weekend, Braverman accused the police of "playing favourites” with protesters and claiming homelessness was a 'lifestyle choice’ - culminating in her removal from government.

The vacancy heading up the Home Office saw James Cleverly move across Whitehall, before Suank pulled off a shock move to usher in former Prime Minister David Cameron as his new Foreign Secretary after a seven-year absence from frontline politics.

Following years of being tipped for a major job in cabinet, Victoria Atkins has been appointed as health secretary, while Steve Barclay moved to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Who’s in?

James Cleverly - appointed as home secretary, moving from the foreign office

David Cameron - appointed as foreign secretary

Steve Barclay - appointed environment secretary, moving from health and social care

Richard Holden - appointed Conservative Party chairman

Victoria Atkins - appointed health secretary

Laura Trott - appointed chief secretary of the treasury

Laura Trott in Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is conducting a ministerial reshuffle. Picture: Alamy

Newly appointed Home Secretary James Cleverly leaving Downing Street, London, after being appointed in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ministerial reshuffle following the sacking of former home secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Alamy

Who’s out?