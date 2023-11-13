David Cameron made Foreign Secretary in shock move amid Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle

13 November 2023, 09:41 | Updated: 13 November 2023, 10:45

David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary
David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

David Cameron has been made Foreign Secretary in a shock move as part of Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Prime Minister was offered the job after Suella Braverman was sacked as Home Secretary as part of the reshuffle on Monday morning.

Mr Cameron was seen entering Downing Street at around 9am, and Mr Sunak's office confirmed the move about an hour later.

It came after then-Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was appointed to replace Ms Braverman - leaving the job of Britain's top diplomat open.

Follow Live: Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Braverman sacked as Sunak shakes up top team

Mr Cameron, who stepped down in 2016 after six years at No. 10, was made a Baron along with his appointment as Foreign Secretary. Tradition dictates that any member of the Cabinet must be an MP or a peer.

David Cameron entering 10 Downing Street on Monday morning
David Cameron entering 10 Downing Street on Monday morning. Picture: Alamy

He said after his appointment: "We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.

"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges. Britain is a truly international country.

"Our people live all over the world and our businesses trade in every corner of the globe. Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security."

Nick Ferrari and Natasha Clark's immediate reaction as Suella Braverman is sacked

Mr Cameron has publicly agreed with the government's Rwanda scheme for migrants, which has been locked in a legal battle. The Supreme Court will deliver a final verdict on the scheme on Wednesday.

The former PM told LBC's Nick Ferrari in May: "If you don't have a better answer to the things that the government is doing to try and stop this illegal trade, there's no point criticising."

Read more: James Cleverly confirmed as Home Secretary after Suella Braverman sacked over inflammatory policing comments

But Mr Cameron has also been critical of some aspects of Mr Sunak's government, and recently hit out at the decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2.

He said after his appointment: "Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time."

A former Prime Minister returning to Cabinet in a lesser role is extremely rare: the most recent time it happened was when Conservative former PM Alec Douglas-Home became Foreign Secretary in the 1970s.

Mr Cameron was embroiled in a lobbying row in 2021 after it emerged that he had pressed for an emergency loan during the pandemic for his employer, Greensill Capital. He privately lobbied ministers including then-Chancellor Mr Sunak for access to an emergency loan.

Caller: It is 'right' that Suella Braverman has been fired

The former PM later acknowledged me made mis-steps and accepted he should have communicated with the government "through only the most formal of channels".

The Liberal Democrats called for Mr Cameron's peerage to be blocked. The party's Foreign Affairs spokesperson said: "Bringing back a scandal-hit, unelected former Prime Minister who has been criticising Sunak's government at every turn has the stench of desperation. There is not even the bottom of the barrel left for Sunak to scrape in the Conservative party.

“David Cameron was at the heart of the biggest lobbying scandal of recent times. Handing him a peerage makes a mockery of our honours system."

Mr Cameron came to power in 2010, becoming the first Conservative Prime Minister since 1997. He stepped down after EU referendum, having backed Remain.

The legacy of his time in office is contested: along with Chancellor George Osborne, he slashed government spending, as the economy reeled after the 2008 financial crash, and many have been critical of the austerity policy. But it was also a period of relative stability in British politics, in comparison with the turmoil of recent years.

Among Mr Cameron's most notable foreign policy efforts was his government's ill-fated military intervention in Libya in 2011. A report in 2016 by parliament's foreign affairs committee said that the intervention was "founded on erroneous assumptions and an incomplete understanding of the country and the situation."

Read more: Suella Braverman sacked as Home Secretary following inflammatory comments about policing

Read more: Reshuffle LIVE: Suella Braverman sacked as Rishi Sunak shakes up top team

David Cameron on Sunday
David Cameron on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Ms Braverman was fired after writing a strongly-worded article in The Times, complaining about a "double standard" between how causes are policed ahead of a weekend of demonstrations and counter-protests.

Some blamed Ms Braverman's language for inflaming the problem on Saturday as dozens of people were arrested.

LBC's Natasha Clark said that Ms Braverman was "setting herself up to be future leader of the opposition".

Ms Braverman said: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary.

"I will have more to say in due course."

Schools minister Nick Gibb and health minister Neil O'Brien have also stepped down.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Cameron leaving Downing Street, London, after being appointed as Foreign Secretary

Read it in full: David Cameron's acceptance letter after Rishi Sunak makes him Foreign Secretary in surprise appointment

Channel Close, Hounslow

Five family members killed in house fire in west London

Royal Mail has been fined £5.6 million after missing delivery targets

Royal Mail fined £5.6 million for missing targets, with just 74% of first-class post delivered in a day

Live
David Cameron is foreign secretary, replacing James Cleverly, who has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Braverman sacked as Sunak shakes up top team

James Cleverly has been confirmed as the new home secretary

James Cleverly confirmed as Home Secretary after Suella Braverman sacked over inflammatory policing comments

Captain Tom and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom Foundation slammed for 'damaging' NHS hero's brand, amid questions over book profits

Baby Indi has died after her life support was withdrawn

Baby Indi Gregory dies in mother's arms after family loses battle to keep her life support going

The Met Police said it 'was not advisable' for two officers to pose for a picture with a child at pro-Palestine march

Met Police admits two officers should not have posed for controversial photo with child at pro-Palestine march

The man stormed on stage after pro-Palestinian messages were chanted at the climate rally

'I didn't come for a political view': Greta Thunberg's climate speech hijacked after pro-Palestine chants at rally

The WHO described the situation at the Al-Shifa in Gaza city as "dire and perilous"

Gaza's main hospital no longer functioning, World Health Organisation says, as Israel 'agrees to evacuate babies'

Exclusive
Fuel Pumps At Petrol Station

New laws to force greedy petrol stations to reveal rip-off prices revealed today

A 'danger to life' warning will come into force from 10am in the north west

Storm Debi hits the UK: Weather warnings in place with heavy rain and 80mph winds on the way

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine has told LBC that Suella Braverman must go after her 'explosive language' risked damaging Rishi Sunak.

'She has to go': Lord Heseltine tells LBC's Natasha Devon that Braverman must go after Armistice Day violence

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are mulling a pre-Christmas tax giveaway after better-than-expected finances created headway in the public purse.

Sunak and Hunt mull pre-Christmas inheritance tax and stamp duty cut in election giveaway to reverse polls

Rishi Sunak will clamp down on protests after warring groups blighted Armistice Day with violence and disorder in London.

Rishi Sunak orders 'crack down on unruly protesters' after Armistice Day violence

Police are seeking four men who abused protesters at Waterloo station and a woman who shouted 'death to all Jews' after seven were charged following Armistice Day chaos in London.

Police seek four men who abused protester and marcher who said 'death to all Jews' in Armistice Day chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

France March

More than 180,000 people across France march against soaring antisemitism

Israel Palestinians

Fighting rages near Gaza hospital as people trapped inside say they cannot flee

Peter Nygard

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

An evening dinner menu for first-class passengers onboard the Titanic has sold for more than £80,000 at auction.

Titanic first-class menu that survived famous shipwreck sells for more than £80,000 at auction
Al-Shifa (bottom right), the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip is 'uncontactable' with a second health centre now also without power as Israeli bombardment continues.

Gaza's largest hospital 'uncontactable' as second runs out of fuel and '3 babies die in incubators' in enclave
Seven have now been charged following yesterday's spate of Armistice Day violence which was condemned by police and the Prime Minister

Seven charged after chaotic Armistice Day violence in London condemned by PM and police

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Hezbollah attacks wound Israeli troops along Lebanon border

Netherlands Climate March

Thunberg interrupted at march after inviting Afghan and Palestinian on stage

Home Secretary Suella Braverman thanked police as she made her first public comments on Sunday after violence on London streets which led to new calls for her to be sacked.

'This can't go on': Braverman takes aim at 'sick, criminal chants' in first comments since Armistice Day violence
Antisemitism protest

French politicians join march through Paris against antisemitism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit