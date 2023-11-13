Breaking News

Suella Braverman sacked as Home Secretary following inflammatory comments about policing

Suella Braverman has been sacked by Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary as he begins his reshuffle.

The Prime Minister had been expected to take action after she spoke out of turn over Palestine protests.

The move comes ahead of a widely-anticipated cabinet reshuffle as Sunak seeks to "strengthen his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future."

Mr Sunak had been under pressure to get rid of the Home Secretary after she accused the Metropolitan Police of 'bias' ahead of a pro-Palestine demonstration.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

More than 140 people were arrested on Saturday as counter-protesters attacked police while the pro-Palestine march made its way through central London.

Ms Braverman was widely blamed for the clashes, after she called on the Met to ban today's pro-Palestinian protest and accused the police of bias

Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, called on her to resign on Saturday, as violent broke out in central London.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The scenes of disorder we witnessed by the far-right at the Cenotaph are a direct result of the Home Secretary's words. The police's job has been made much harder.

"The Met have my full support to take action against anyone found spreading hate and breaking the law."

Violence broke out near the Cenotaph at the weekend. Picture: Hope not hate/X

A number of cabinet ministers also refused to back Ms Braverman after her controversial comments.

Both the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said they would not have used her words.

Meanwhile, armed forces minister James Heappey told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning that deciding Ms Braverman's future was a job for the prime minister - before she had been sacked.

