Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Braverman sacked as Sunak shakes up top team

David Cameron is foreign secretary, replacing James Cleverly, who has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has fired Suella Braverman as home secretary after her criticism of policing and Palestine protests - while David Cameron has made a shock comeback to politics as foreign secretary.

She had written a strong article in The Times, complaining about a "double standard" between how causes are policed ahead of a weekend of demonstrations and counter-protests.

Some blamed Braverman's language for inflaming the problem on Saturday as dozens of people were arrested.

Sunak has now kicked off his reshuffle by sacking her - though there are questions over whether she will just become a martyr for the right of the Conservative Party.

