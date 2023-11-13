James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Braverman sacked as Sunak shakes up top team
13 November 2023, 09:01 | Updated: 13 November 2023, 10:51
Rishi Sunak has fired Suella Braverman as home secretary after her criticism of policing and Palestine protests - while David Cameron has made a shock comeback to politics as foreign secretary.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
She had written a strong article in The Times, complaining about a "double standard" between how causes are policed ahead of a weekend of demonstrations and counter-protests.
Some blamed Braverman's language for inflaming the problem on Saturday as dozens of people were arrested.
Sunak has now kicked off his reshuffle by sacking her - though there are questions over whether she will just become a martyr for the right of the Conservative Party.
Follow below for the latest.
Latest Updates:
- Rishi Sunak has sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary
- The prime minister has fired her after her comments about policing and Palestine protests - and a Times article that went out without edits requested by No10
- There are questions over whether Sunak will be hampered by Braverman, who could become a martyr for the right of the Conservative Party
- Sunak is reshuffling his cabinet today, with Braverman the first casualty.
- David Cameron has been made foreign secretary in a surprise comeback - he has been out of politics since quitting in the wake of the Brexit referendum in 2016
Read in full: Cameron reacts to appointment as foreign secretary
Read David Cameron's statement as he praised Rishi Sunak after being appointed foreign secretary
More announcements to follow
Rishi Sunak is no longer in Downing Street, having left for Parliament.
That means he is most likely sacking more ministers, after Suella Braverman was removed as Home Secretary this morning.
Rishi's Reshuffle: The latest moves
After Prime Minister Rishi Suank announced his cabinet reshuffle here is who is in and who is out.
In:
James Cleverly appointed Home Secretary
David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary
Out:
Suella Braverman sacked as Home Secretary
Nick Gibb quits as Education Minister
Neil O'Brien quits as Levelling up Minister
Will Quince quits as Health Minister
Jesse Norman quits as Transport Minister
“How can you argue that you're bringing back somebody like David Cameron when you're also trying to be the man of change?”
LBC's political editor Natasha Clark takes us through Cameron's surprise appointment:
David Cameron's acceptance letter in full
In a shock move, David Cameron has been appointed as Foreign Secretary in a shock move as part of Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle.
With that has come Mr Cameron's acceptance letter, in which he speaks about assisting Rishi Sunak with "vital challenges".
"The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted," he started.
""Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time," he went on.
Read Mr Cameron's acceptance letter in full here.
Junior minister steps down
Another junior minister in the Department for Health and Social Care is leaving the government
Cleverly: 'Honour to be made home secretary'
He's swapped overseas trips for the migrant boat problem, but James Cleverly seems delighted to replace Suella Braverman.
Thérèse Coffey in Downing Street
Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey is in Downing Street and entered through the front, instead of the back - which you'd expect if she was losing her job or getting a demotion.
Cameron appointment 'brilliant decision' - Hancock
Ex-health secretary Matt Hancock has praised Cameron's appointment as foreign secretary.
Hancock, who served in junior minister roles during Cameron's government, said it indicates Sunak plans to fight the election from the centre ground.
Cameron's 'immense experience will be invaluable' - Theresa May
Another former PM has spoken today, as Theresa May backed his appointment as foreign secretary.
May replaced Cameron as PM when he resigned in the wake of the Brexit referendum in 2016.