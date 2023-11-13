Rishi Sunak brings in Esther McVey as ‘minister for common sense’

13 November 2023, 18:37

'Minister for common sense': Esther McVey
'Minister for common sense': Esther McVey. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Esther McVey is making a return to a Cabinet role - being given a position in the Cabinet Office as part of Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She will officially be a minister without portfolio but it is understood that her brief is to be the ‘minister for common sense’ in her Government role.

Her focus is expected to be combating ‘wokery’ and ‘standing up for working people.’

Her appointment will be seen as an olive branch to the Tory Right after sacking controversial home secretary Suella Braverman.

Newly-appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who also becomes a life peer, said on Monday he wanted to be "part of the strongest possible team" that "can be presented to the country when the general election is held".

Read more: David Cameron says his return to Cabinet is 'not usual' but hopes his six years as PM can be beneficial to Sunak

Read more: Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?

The new Foreign Secretary insisted the Greensill affair which he was implicated in is "in the past" as he faced questions over accountability.

James Cleverly was shifted from the Foreign Office to replace Mrs Braverman as Home Secretary.

Andrew Marr tells Shelagh Fogarty his take on David Cameron's new appointment as Foreign Secretary

Downing Street stressed that the Cabinet should always "speak with one voice" in highlighting the importance of collective responsibility binding ministers, explaining Mrs Braverman's sacking.

Lord Cameron's appointment was a massive shock in Westminster, not just because of the return of a former prime minister to government - the first since Alec Douglas-Home in the 1970s - but also because of his views on China.

During the Cameron administration there was a "golden era" of UK-China co-operation, something Mr Sunak described as "naive" last year following growing tensions with Beijing.

Lord Cameron has also been critical of Mr Sunak's decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2, while the Prime Minister used his Tory conference speech to distance himself from the legacy of his predecessors.

But the former prime minister made it clear he backs Mr Sunak and will work with him to help the Tories win the general election, which is expected next year.

The new Foreign Secretary said: "Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time."

Mr Sunak's press secretary said the reshuffle reflects his focus on having a "strongly united team" after his ousted home secretary was seen as making unauthorised pitches to the right for a future leadership contest.

The Prime Minister's decision to jettison Mrs Braverman followed inflammatory comments suggesting homelessness is sometimes a "lifestyle choice" and an unauthorised newspaper article criticising the way police have handled pro-Palestinian "mobs".

Sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him for the election.

Ominously for the Prime Minister, Mrs Braverman said she will have "more to say in due course" about her exit.

Mr Sunak's press secretary said there had been "issues around language".

"It is clearly very important that we have a united and strong team at the top of Government. I would say there were differences of style and it's right that we can move forward now and focus on what matters to people," she said.

Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Sunak to the Tory backbench 1922 Committee as a result of his decision to axe Mrs Braverman.

She said: "If it wasn't bad enough that we have a party leader that the party members rejected, the polls demonstrate that the public reject him, and I am in full agreement. It is time for Rishi Sunak to go."

She said that Mrs Braverman "was the only person in the cabinet with the balls to speak the truth of the appalling state of our streets and a two-tier policing system that leaves Jewish community in fear for their lives and safety".

Former Tory treasurer Lord Cruddas also criticised Mr Sunak's actions, saying: "The coup is complete, remain has won and democracy has lost."

In another sign Mr Sunak is looking ahead to the election, Richard Holden replaced Greg Hands as Conservative Party chairman following a string of by-election losses and a mauling in council contests during his nine months in charge.

In other moves:

- Therese Coffey, who was deputy prime minister under Liz Truss, was replaced as environment secretary by Steve Barclay;

- Victoria Atkins replaced Mr Barclay as Health Secretary;

- Laura Trott was promoted to Treasury Chief Secretary;

- Former chief secretary John Glen became Paymaster General; an

- Mr Hands was appointed a minister in the Department for Business and Trade.

- Former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey was brought back into Government as a minister without portfolio who is likely to take a prominent role in the media.

Lord Cameron said he has resigned from all his jobs to take the role as Foreign Secretary, as he faced questions over the Greensill affair, in which he privately lobbied ministers in an attempt to win Greensill Capital access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme.

The Commons Treasury Committee said the former MP displayed a "significant lack of judgment", but cleared him of breaching lobbying rules.

In his first interview since returning to frontline politics, Lord Cameron said: "As far as I am concerned, that is all dealt with and in the past. I now have one job, as Britain's Foreign Secretary."

He also insisted he would be held to account in the House of Lords and to select committees after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle raised concerns that MPs will not be able to question him in the House because he is a peer.

In the junior ranks, Will Quince and Neil O'Brien both quit as health ministers, while veteran schools minister Nick Gibb left his post, Jesse Norman departed from the Department for Transport and George Freeman stepped down as science minister.

Rachel Maclean was sacked as housing minister, with her departure noted by Cabinet minister Kemi Badenoch, who described her as "excellent".

Meanwhile Jeremy Quin quit as paymaster general rather than continue in another job amid reports he was offered the housing portfolio.

Despite pressure from some Tory MPs for a radical tax-cutting change in the approach to the economy, Jeremy Hunt remains as Chancellor ahead of next week's autumn statement.

Mr Sunak's press secretary rejected "tick-box diversity" after the reshuffle left the four great offices of state being held by privately-educated men for the first time since the Tories' 2010 election win.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry Redknapp (left) lauded Sir Bobby Charlton as ‘England’s greatest ever player’ (right)

Harry Redknapp calls Sir Bobby Charlton ‘England’s greatest ever player’ as mourners say goodbye to legend

Nadine Dorries has blasted ex-PM David Cameron’s appointment and his peerage.

'It isn’t sour grapes': Dorries blasts Cameron's Cabinet role and peerage saying he had it 'easy' as he went to Eton

Three men were arrested at Waterloo Station (pictured) after an incident on Saturday

Three men arrested over 'racially aggravated altercation' at Waterloo Station on Armistice Day

David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron says his return to Cabinet is 'not usual' but hopes his six years as PM can be beneficial to Sunak

Arabella Chi was dragged from her car in a 'traumatic' attack on a ferry to Barcelona

Love Island star Arabella Chi dragged from her car and attacked by two men in 'traumatic' ambush

Police issued CCTV of a person riding an e-scooter in the area at the time

Homeless man set on fire while sleeping in Birmingham underpass in ‘shocking’ attack

Cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?

Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?

Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris' will revealed as paedophile artist leaves behind £16 million fortune, with last-minute change

Hotel Victoria Newquay

Baby found dead at Cornwall hotel, as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing death

Football legends and royalty joined Prince William to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton

Football icons Sir Alex Ferguson and Gareth Southgate join Prince William in paying tribute at Bobby Charlton's funeral

David Cameron

How can David Cameron be made Foreign Secretary when he's not an MP?

Aine Leslie Davis, a British Muslim man suspected of being an ISIS ‘Beatles’ member, has today been sentenced to eight years in jail for a string of terror offences.

'ISIS Beatles' death squad member jailed for eight years after being found guilty in knicker-smuggling terror case

Five family members have died in a house fire in west London

Three children among five family members killed in Hounslow blaze as dad ‘screamed my kids, my kids!’

Suella Braverman was sacked as Home Secretary following chaotic scenes in London over the weekend

Why was Suella Braverman sacked?

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

Nigel Farage has not stuck to his pledge to stop drinking for I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage breaks promise to quit alcohol ahead of I'm A Celebrity appearance as he drinks G&T on flight

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Cameron leaving Downing Street, London, after being appointed as Foreign Secretary

Read in full: David Cameron's acceptance letter after Rishi Sunak makes him Foreign Secretary in surprise appointment
Five family members have died in a house fire in west London

Five family members killed in house fire in west London

David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron made foreign secretary in shock move amid Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle

Royal Mail has been fined £5.6 million after missing delivery targets

Royal Mail fined £5.6 million for missing targets, with just 74% of first-class post delivered in a day
David Cameron is foreign secretary, replacing James Cleverly, who has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Braverman sacked as Sunak shakes up top team
James Cleverly has been confirmed as the new home secretary

James Cleverly confirmed as home secretary after Suella Braverman sacked over inflammatory policing comments
Captain Tom and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom Foundation slammed for 'damaging' NHS hero's brand, amid questions over book profits
Baby Indi has died after her life support was withdrawn

Baby Indi Gregory dies in mother's arms after family loses battle to keep her life support going
The Met Police said it 'was not advisable' for two officers to pose for a picture with a child at pro-Palestine march

Met Police admits two officers should not have posed for controversial photo with child at pro-Palestine march
The man stormed on stage after pro-Palestinian messages were chanted at the climate rally

'I didn't come for a political view': Greta Thunberg's climate speech hijacked after pro-Palestine chants at rally

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit