Caitlyn Jenner opposes trans girls competing in girls' sports

2 May 2021, 08:29 | Updated: 2 May 2021, 08:36

Former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner is running as a Republican candidate for California governor. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has said she does not believe "biological boys" should compete in girls' sports in school.

Ms Jenner, who came out as a trans woman in 2015, told a reporter "it just isn't fair" that "biological boys" are competing against girls.

She said: "We have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

"This is a question of fairness," she said. "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. 

"It just isn't fair and we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

The Republican candidate for governor in California was speaking while picking up coffee in what appeared to be an impromptu interview for website TMZ.

Some US states are considering a ban on trans girls in women's sports.

Ms Jenner went on to post online: "I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools."

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said Ms Jenner could follow in his footsteps from celebrity to politician.

Jenner, an Olympic hero and reality TV star, announced she was running for office last week and promised to take on incumbent Gavin Newsom.

Newsom, a Democrat, is facing a recall election following a Republican-led backlash against his handling of the pandemic.

Hollywood star Schwarzenegger, 73, ousted the previous governor to be recalled and replaced Gray Davis as the state's leader in 2003.

The former bodybuilder predicted Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, can repeat his triumph if she presents a clear vision for California's future.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Schwarzenegger said "anyone has a chance because the people are dissatisfied with what's going on here in California".

He added: "The key thing about all of this is it doesn't matter if it's Caitlyn or anyone else - to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor.

"That's what you have to convince the people, all the other stuff is all nonsense because the press will attack you no matter who you are. They attacked me, but then in the end, I won so that was the main thing."

Terminator star Schwarzenegger, a Republican, said the new governor would have to ring the changes to "straighten out all the mess we're in right now".

