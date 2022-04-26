Outrage as Cambridgeshire County Council's £18m HQ remains empty as staff continue WFH

26 April 2022, 15:56

The old council HQ (pictured) was replaced with New Shire Hall.
The old council HQ (pictured) was replaced with New Shire Hall. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Cambridgeshire County Council is facing fury from locals as its new headquarters, which cost taxpayers £18 million, remains virtually empty due to 'Covid rules' in place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The council's New Shire Hall is not being used as staff are being told to continue working from home, despite it being months since Covid restrictions came to an end, according to the Telegraph.

The paper saw just three vehicles in the car park when visiting the site while members of the public also visiting reported being told that no one worked there.

The receptionist held "Covid guidelines" responsible for the quiet building.

However, a council spokesman said it was "incorrect" to suggest that no one was working there.

The new building was previously commissioned by a Tory-led council, which switched out the traditional council chamber for a multi-function room which could be used for full council meetings as well as other meetings and events.

When the Lib Dem-Labour coalition took over, they claimed the room was not fit for purpose due to councillors being unable to socially distance, among other issues.

The rules in place mean no more than 22 people can meet in a chamber designed to hold over 80.

Read more: Rees-Mogg criticised over 'demeaning' notes left for WFH civil servants

Read more: Rachel Johnson backs Rees-Mogg's drive for office return: 'They're on their pelotons'

A report for the council's Strategy and Resources Committee suggested that there were also concerns that members of the public, who are entitled to attend meetings, "will be almost within touching distance of members", so the public will subsequently "have a view of their papers and laptops".

It recommended that there be "physical separation" between councillors and the public like in the old HQ, where the public sat on a balcony.

However, head of the Tory group on the council, Steve Count, suggested leaders were "overthinking" Covid precautions.

The lack of staff returning to their desks caused an uproar from people online.

One person tweeted: "Insanity (not to mention a gross waste of money). Why are they even operating with 'Covid rules' now?"

Another tweeter said: "GET BACK TO WORK ⁦@CambsCC WORKSHY civil servants. The rest of us are back at work - why aren't you?"

A third tweeted: "Yet another reason to demand our hard earned taxpayers money back."

Others slammed the move as "disgusting", with some claiming taxpayers were "being fleeced".

A spokesman for the council told the Telegraph that essential public services had been kept running throughout the pandemic "from a range of workplaces and settings, including through some members of our staff working remotely from home".

They did not say how many staff were working at New Shire Hall and how many were still working from home.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has led to a number of critics, including Jameela Jamil, pledging to leave the site.

Row erupts over Musk's 'free speech' Twitter takeover as critics vow to boycott platform

The European Causeway is adrift in the Irish sea

P&O ferry with up to 410 passengers on board limps to port after being adrift for hours

Angela Rayner wore trousers in her first TV appearance since the 'Basic Instinct' story in the MoS.

Rayner wears trousers to avoid being 'judged for what she wears' in TV appearance

The four victims of a horror quadruple stabbing in London have been named

Pictured: Three generations of family killed in horror quadruple stabbing in London

Samantha Drummonds was killed just after she moved into the home

Pictured: Family killed in 'bloodbath' stabbing in London that left four dead

Alec Baldwin is seen practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust

Moment Alec Baldwin brandishes a gun on Rust film set before cinematographer was shot dead

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of a "real danger" of World War Three.

World War Three 'a real danger' Russia warns as Lavrov warns West of nuclear threat

Boris Johnson wants his ministers to come up with cost of living solutions

Boris hints parents could receive childcare support amid cost of living crisis

Armed Forces minister James Heappey has slammed the "misogynistic" reports about Labour's Angela Rayner.

'They shouldn't have to put up with this crap': Minister slams misogynistic Rayner story

Brits are facing chaos over the summer holidays due to a massive passport processing backlog

PM threatens to 'privatise the arse' out of Passport Office as Brits face holiday chaos

Rising hepatitis cases have been linked to lockdown by one expert

Hepatitis outbreak in children 'could be down to years of Covid lockdowns'

French authorities are investigating the deaths

Brit husband suspected of killing wife 'found with rope around neck' in southern France

Inquiry finds failings in tackling spiking and supporting victims

'It isn't good enough': Spiking Inquiry reveals victim-blaming and lack of victim support

President Zelenskyy has branded Russia "filthy scum"

Zelenskyy calls Russia 'filthy scum' as new mass grave discovered and mum and baby killed

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Trump vowed not to return to Twitter despite Elon Musk's takeover

Trump vows not to return to Twitter despite 'free-speech absolutist' Elon Musk's takeover

Latest News

See more Latest News

People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Animated versions of Sesame Street characters Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Elmo from the new CGI-animated show Mecha Builders

Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby get new look for Mecha Builders
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

Pope Francis leaves after he presided over the funeral of Cardinal Javier Lozano Barragan in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Monday

Pope cancels agenda on medical advice because of knee pain

Kane Tanaka, then 116, reacts after receiving a Guinness World Records certificate

Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119
A resident wearing a mask walks past half-empty shelves near bags of vegetables at a convenience store in Chaoyang district in Beijing

Beijing expands Covid mass testing in bid to prevent major outbreak
Andriy Cheremushkin carries cans with water in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine

‘Constantly depressing’: Ukrainian town watches war close in

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a press conference

Critic of Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is banned from re-election bid
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir enters the courtroom during his retrial

‘Serial killer’ who ‘killed 18 older women’ goes back on trial in Texas
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking third world war as ‘city falls’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police