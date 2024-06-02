Cancer rates for under-50s rise twice as fast as in elderly Brits - as experts blamed ultra-processed food

Cancer in under-50s is rising twice as fast as in the elderly, major UK research has found. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Cancer in under-50s is rising twice as fast as in the elderly, major UK research has found.

New research suggests that harmful gut bacteria and chronic inflammation is to blame for the rise.

Scientists have attributed the shocking rise to a shift in dietary patterns in young people.

Cancer rates among British adults aged 25 to 50 have increased by 24 per cent - with 35,000 of this demographic diagnosed each year.

The rise is far larger than all other demographics, with it more than double the percentage rise among over-75s (10 per cent).

Experts believe the findings could be down to the proliferation in ultra-processed food using sweeteners.