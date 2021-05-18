Six magnolia trees planted at army training college in memory of Captain Sir Tom

18 May 2021, 07:15

Captain Sir Tom Moore died in February
Captain Sir Tom Moore died in February. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Six magnolias have been planted in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore as part of a tree planting initiative to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The trees were planted at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, where Captain Sir Tom was the Honorary Colonel before his death at the age of 100 in February this year

They were planted by junior soldiers in March.

READ MORE: Captain Sir Tom Moore's family join thousands for '100' charity challenge

READ MORE: Captain Sir Tom Moore obituary: The hero who inspired a nation

The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) will see new trees planted honouring the monarch's 70-year reign in 2022.

People in the UK have also been invited to "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee" starting in October this year.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has been joined by senior clerics from Islam, Judaism, Hinduism and other religions urging their communities to honour the head of state's lifetime of service by planting a tree.

Peter Rabbit has also been announced as the children's ambassador for the project.

An original sketch of the character's burrow, by creator Beatrix Potter, will be released in support of the QGC's launch.

The Tale Of Peter Rabbit was first published in 1902 and the character will turn 120 years old during the Platinum Jubilee.

In support of the initiative, Dame Judi Dench has also recited a poem in her garden, speaking in memory of her family and friends who have died.

The actress said: "As an official Ambassador for The Queen's Green Canopy, I am proud to be a part of the nationwide tree planning initiative to pay tribute to Her Majesty and her lifetime of service to the United Kingdom.

"People of all ages from Land's End to John O'Groats are being invited to 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee' in 2022.

"This country has never before celebrated a Platinum Jubilee and next year we will have the opportunity to thank Her Majesty by planting trees to create an abundant canopy across the four corners of the country. Planting season starts in October so get ready to plant."

Latest News

See more Latest News

People queue for the vaccination centre at the Essa Academy in Bolton

Ministers urge greater vaccine uptake as cases of Indian Covid variant grow
It was previously advised that the vaccine be kept at between -70C and -80C until a few days before use

Pfizer vaccine can be kept in fridge for far longer than previously thought, EMA says
A fisherman waits for help as he tries to move a boat to safer ground

India scours sea after barge sinks and second vessel adrift following cyclone
Ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients waiting at a hospital in India

India reports record day of virus deaths as number of cases passes 25m
A man stands amid the rubble following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

Israel and Hamas continue to trade fire in Gaza as war enters second week
Several American red wolf pups were born at a zoo in late April

Endangered red wolves born at US zoo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
The doctor was speaking to LBC after comments made by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC
'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers
'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens

'I feel like a sacrificial lamb,' says fearful bar worker, as indoor hospitality opens
Rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE Professor

Covid rule relaxations 'clear as mud' says SAGE professor

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London