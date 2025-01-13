Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ dad, 18, who died when car veered off road and ploughed into sewage pit

Tributes have been paid to Taylor Lupton, who died in the crash. Picture: Face

By Asher McShane

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tributes have been paid to a young father who died when the car he was in plunged into a sewage works.

Taylor Lupton died when the VW Golf he was in veered off a main road and crashed into the sewage oxidation tank.

Emergency services raced to the scene where they found the car partially submerged and father-of-one Taylor near the vehicle.

A man and a woman, both 21, were rescued and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Taylor’s girlfriend Megan Carswell posted on Facebook: “I don't even know where to begin, never in a million years I would've thought I'd be writing this message.

"You were my absolute world and you made me a better person, you taught me how to love myself.

"I love you so much and I will miss you so much more, I really wish things could be different and you could be sat with me right now.

"It can't be put into words how devastated I am right now, I hope to make you proud and you will always be in my mind and heart."

Courtney Leake wrote: "You're an amazing man, Tay, and everyone else thought so too.

"Never had a dull moment with you . Rest in peace Taylor Lupton we love you."

Magi Smith wrote: "The world is such a cruel place to live.

"You had your whole life ahead of you.

"You really did light up any room you walked in to."

Police were called at 6.19am on Sunday to reports of a vehicle with people inside which had left Wheldon Road, Castleford, and gone into a ditch, West Yorkshire Police said.

The incident is being investigated by the major collision enquiry team, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling along Wheldon Road from the direction of Airedale immediately beforehand to contact them.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

Police can be contacted on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 277 of January 12.