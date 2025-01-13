SAS hero who led charge against Nairobi hotel terrorists and saved hostages hired by Donald Trump as bodyguard

The former SAS Warrant Officer has been hired by Trump as one of his elite bodyguards. Picture: Instagram

By EJ Ward

A former SAS hero, who killed two attackers and saved countless lives while off duty and intervening in a terror attack, has been hired by Donald Trump as a bodyguard.

Christian Craighead, a former SAS soldier celebrated for his heroism during the 2019 al-Shabaab attack in Nairobi, has been hired as a personal bodyguard for incoming US President Donald Trump.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Craighead – not his real name – will become one of the president-elect’s bodyguards.

The 48-year-old, awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his bravery, will play a pivotal role in Mr Trump’s security team, including during his inauguration in Washington DC on 20 January.

Craighead first made headlines when he spearheaded a daring rescue operation at the DusitD2 hotel complex, saving 27 hostages while killing five terrorists.

Off-duty at the time, he retrieved weapons from his vehicle and led the response against the attackers. Although the incident claimed 21 lives, his actions garnered widespread acclaim, with viral footage showcasing his courage.

The former special forces soldier has met President Trump on several occasions. Picture: Instagram/Christian Craighead

However, his decision to publicise the event caused tensions within the SAS, ultimately leading to his resignation. Plans to publish a book, One Man In, were blocked by the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Trump first met Craighead at the White House in 2019 to thank him for his efforts in saving American lives during the Nairobi attack.

Their relationship has since deepened, with Craighead introducing Mr Trump at a New Jersey rally last year.

Following an assassination attempt on Mr Trump in Pennsylvania in July, the president-elect reportedly remarked that Craighead’s “eagle eyes” would have detected the rooftop shooter.

A family friend of Mr Craighead told the Mail on Sunday: “Trump first reached out to Chris after the terror attack, telling him how much he admired his actions. They have kept in regular touch ever since.

“He’s also good friends with Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jnr, and his former partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, having spent time with them in Miami.”

Mr Trump, according to the family friend, "told his inner circle that Chris’s “eagle eyes” wouldn’t have missed the shooter."

Having agreed to the role in December, Craighead has been discreetly organising reconnaissance and security operations for Mr Trump.

Craighead shot and killed two of the attackers and was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his extreme bravery.

Writing about the terror attack on Instagram, Mr Craighead said: “On that day in 2019, it was never about getting a medal. It was about stepping up, doing the right thing and getting the job done.”