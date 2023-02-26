Police probe mass brawl between Celtic and Rangers fans outside stadium before cup final

By Adam Solomons

Police are investigating violent unrest between Celtic and Rangers fans outside Hampden Park ahead of the Scottish League Cup final.

Crowds of so-called ultras were seen clashing and throwing objects at each other outside the ground in Glasgow early this morning.

It's thought the fighting was pre-arranged by the two sets of fans, many of whom were dressed in black.

Residents in Cathcart, south Glasgow were awoken by the violence, which began before 9am.

One women was heard asking: “Oh my God, what’s happening? What is going on? It’s ten to nine.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Enquiries are ongoing following a disturbance involving a large group outside Hampden Park."

Another clip filmed from a nearby flat shows a fan throw an orange traffic cone in the direction of a rival group.

In a further video, scores of fans are seen rushing away from police who arrived rapidly at the scene.

The incident had no impact on the League Cup final, which kicked off at 12.30pm.

Celtic were victorious in the Old Firm bout, thanks to a brace from striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

A goal from Rangers' Alfredo Morelos pulled the tie back to 2-1, but Celtic held out to claim the trophy.