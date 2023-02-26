Bodies of missing hiker Kyle Sambrook and his dog found in Glencoe following major search

By Chris Samuel

The body of a hillwalker who went missing in the Scottish Highlands last weekend has been found in Glencoe, police have confirmed.

Kyle Sambrook, 33, and his beagle, Bane, were seen last seen in the Lost Valley area of the mountainous region.

Scotland Police their bodies were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard on Saturday afternoon, and have now been identified.

Police said there didn't appear to be suspicious circumstances.

Mr Sambrook, from West Yorkshire, arrived in the Highlands on February 18 at around 3.30pm intending to walk and wild camp and climb Buachaille Etive Mor, before coming home on Tuesday.

A search was launched when he failed to return, involving Lochaber, Glencoe, RAF, and Oban and mountain rescue team volunteers, and HM Coastguard.

Kyle Sambrook. Picture: Police Scotland

The force said Mr Sambrook's family "wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.

"There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances," the force added.